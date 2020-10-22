NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health has released some guidance and recommendations when it comes to staying safe this Halloween.
The document below offers some tips on how to stay safe, as well as the do’s and don’ts of Halloween.
LATEST STORIES
- Whitehall High School storm restoration to take until March 2021
- Where to watch: SU football vs. Clemson
- As pandemic fatigue sets in, Vermont mental health experts say there are ways to cope
- Ghislaine Maxwell denied inappropriate action by Jeffrey Epstein in newly released 2016 deposition
- New York State Department of Health releases Halloween guidance