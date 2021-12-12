New York State COVID update Sunday, December 12

News

Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 249,793
  • Total Positive – 11,577
  • Percent Positive – 4.63%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,574 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 451
  • Patients in ICU – 693 (+5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 388 (+9)
  • Total Discharges – 220,194 (+484)

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,135
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,784

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 31,298,772
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,716 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 863,384
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGIONDec. 9Dec. 10Dec. 11
Capital Region63.9363.5861.72
Central New York69.1968.4664.96
Finger Lakes72.6867.4865.68
Long Island60.7464.2464.90
Mid-Hudson43.6345.5645.78
Mohawk Valley80.5780.8677.21
New York City31.4334.1237.03
North Country69.3969.1568.64
Southern Tier78.4481.9085.42
Western New York77.6873.2170.64
Statewide49.8151.1351.9

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionThursday, December 9, 2021Friday, December 10, 2021Saturday, December 11, 2021
Capital Region6.73%6.60%6.54%
Central New York7.71%7.49%7.45%
Finger Lakes9.12%8.73%8.54%
Long Island6.20%6.34%6.49%
Mid-Hudson4.57%4.53%4.55%
Mohawk Valley8.21%8.06%7.77%
New York City2.52%2.56%2.70%
North Country7.67%7.73%7.76%
Southern Tier6.03%6.03%6.25%
Western New York10.19%9.88%9.53%
Statewide4.66%4.58%4.61%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

Borough in NYCThursday, December 9, 2021Friday, December 10, 2021Saturday, December 11, 2021
Bronx2.59%2.49%2.54%
Kings2.47%2.47%2.59%
New York1.77%1.95%2.13%
Queens3.01%3.01%3.13%
Richmond4.16%4.13%4.45%

As of Saturday, December 12, 11,577 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,826,302. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 34*  
Albany36,401113–  
Allegany6,50334–  
Broome30,0871501  
Cattaraugus10,75540–  
Cayuga10,37045–  
Chautauqua16,24464–  
Chemung13,77369–  
Chenango6,04832–  
Clinton8,74670–  
Columbia6,19239–  
Cortland6,50137–  
Delaware4,91223–  
Dutchess39,719158–  
Erie133,442508–  
Essex3,24828–  
Franklin5,91026–  
Fulton8,40140–  
Genesee9,34953–  
Greene5,27813–  
Hamilton5576–  
Herkimer9,04837–  
Jefferson12,32473–  
Lewis4,48827–  
Livingston7,79737–  
Madison8,02658–  
Monroe103,793393–  
Montgomery7,71528–  
Nassau235,8249432
Niagara30,989163–  
NYC1,166,5614,29322
Oneida35,3091272  
Onondaga63,178243–  
Ontario12,72073–  
Orange65,072255–  
Orleans6,02633–  
Oswego15,34885–  
Otsego5,94834–  
Putnam13,77258–  
Rensselaer18,819116–  
Rockland56,85699–  
Saratoga26,876163–  
Schenectady20,53380–  
Schoharie3,02820–  
Schuyler2,13717–  
Seneca3,56316–  
St. Lawrence14,01166–  
Steuben13,64981–  
Suffolk267,6521,2274  
Sullivan10,32145–  
Tioga6,91134–  
Tompkins8,3773192
Ulster20,157115–  
Warren8,00466–  
Washington7,38845–  
Wayne11,21971–  
Westchester152,5064591  
Wyoming5,75716–  
Yates2,16414–  
Grand Total2,826,30211,57734

As of Saturday, December 12, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,135. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Broome2
Chautauqua4
Dutchess1
Erie8
Essex1
Fulton1
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Kings4
Livingston1
Madison1
Manhattan2
Monroe4
Nassau2
Niagara2
Onondaga1
Ontario3
Orange3
Orleans2
Queens4
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Warren1
Washington1
Westchester2

As of Saturday, December 12, 21,047 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,365 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region811,164868
Central New York621,527332
Finger Lakes825,378528
Long Island2,039,0611,587
Mid-Hudson1,591,8241,415
Mohawk Valley312,373162
New York City7,358,36814,142
North Country290,420193
Southern Tier419,959981
Western New York907,575839
Statewide15,177,64921,047

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region734,7221,191
Central New York572,4901,054
Finger Lakes759,6881,604
Long Island1,813,2131,957
Mid-Hudson1,395,5501,975
Mohawk Valley288,321291
New York City6,532,77510,177
North Country260,642328
Southern Tier384,656678
Western New York826,8012,110
Statewide13,568,85821,365

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

