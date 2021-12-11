New York State COVID update Saturday, December 11

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19, on Saturday, December 11. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 273,607
  • Total Positive – 11,718
  • Percent Positive – 4.28%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.58%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,603 (+57)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 500
  • Patients in ICU – 688 (+8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 379 (+15)
  • Total Discharges – 219,710 (+414)

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 59
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,075
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,784

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.   

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 31,186,056
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 139,505
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 873,186
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION8-Dec-219-Dec-2110-Dec-21
Capital Region66.5763.9363.58
Central New York70.6769.1968.46
Finger Lakes75.9272.6867.48
Long Island60.0360.7464.24
Mid-Hudson43.3543.6345.56
Mohawk Valley83.0480.5780.86
New York City30.2131.4334.12
North Country72.969.3969.15
Southern Tier80.0778.4481.9
Western New York79.0577.6873.21
Statewide49.8349.8151.13

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

RegionWednesday, December 8, 2021Thursday, December 9, 2021Friday, December 10, 2021
Capital Region7.02%6.73%6.60%
Central New York7.77%7.71%7.49%
Finger Lakes9.59%9.12%8.73%
Long Island6.09%6.20%6.34%
Mid-Hudson4.56%4.57%4.53%
Mohawk Valley8.58%8.21%8.06%
New York City2.55%2.52%2.56%
North Country8.36%7.67%7.73%
Southern Tier6.14%6.03%6.03%
Western New York10.46%10.19%9.88%
Statewide4.78%4.66%4.58%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

Borough in NYCWednesday, December 8, 2021Thursday, December 9, 2021Friday, December 10, 2021
Bronx2.68%2.59%2.49%
Kings2.48%2.47%2.47%
New York1.68%1.77%1.95%
Queens3.14%3.01%3.01%
Richmond4.28%4.16%4.13%

As of Friday, December 10, 11,718 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,814,725. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

     
CountyTotal PositiveNew PositiveTotal Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 30* 
Albany36,288171– 
Allegany6,46938– 
Broome29,937234
Cattaraugus10,71561– 
Cayuga10,32545– 
Chautauqua16,180111– 
Chemung13,70470– 
Chenango6,01663– 
Clinton8,67657– 
Columbia6,15346– 
Cortland6,46442– 
Delaware4,88949– 
Dutchess39,561180– 
Erie132,934582– 
Essex3,22015– 
Franklin5,88432– 
Fulton8,36148– 
Genesee9,29645– 
Greene5,26521– 
Hamilton5518– 
Herkimer9,01150– 
Jefferson12,25189– 
Lewis4,46132– 
Livingston7,76046– 
Madison7,96860– 
Monroe103,400348– 
Montgomery7,68738– 
Nassau234,881993– 
Niagara30,826181– 
NYC1,162,2683,84622 
Oneida35,182188
Onondaga62,935267– 
Ontario12,64786– 
Orange64,817258– 
Orleans5,99341– 
Oswego15,26386– 
Otsego5,91451– 
Putnam13,71484– 
Rensselaer18,703122– 
Rockland56,757125– 
Saratoga26,713196– 
Schenectady20,45399– 
Schoharie3,00821– 
Schuyler2,12017– 
Seneca3,54733– 
St. Lawrence13,945112– 
Steuben13,56887– 
Suffolk266,4251,221
Sullivan10,27664– 
Tioga6,87763– 
Tompkins8,058109– 
Ulster20,04281– 
Warren7,93864– 
Washington7,34340– 
Wayne11,14875– 
Westchester152,047497
Wyoming5,74118– 
Yates2,15012– 

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state-approved laboratory and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population. 

As of Friday, December 10, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,075. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:     

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Broome1
Cattaraugus2
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Dutchess2
Erie11
Fulton1
Genesee1
Greene1
Kings2
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Nassau2
Niagara5
Onondaga5
Ontario2
Orange1
Queens3
Saratoga3
Schenectady1
Steuben3
Suffolk1
Tompkins2
Wayne1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

