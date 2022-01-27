New York State COVID update on Thursday, Jan. 27

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Thursday, January 27. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 17,305 positives since Wednesday.

“I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to help fight the winter surge and keep our loved ones safe, but let’s not take our progress for granted,” Governor Hochul said. “Keeping our friends, loved ones, and fellow New Yorkers safe and healthy is a team effort. We know what works – get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, get the booster if you have and if you’ve done both make sure your friends and family do as well.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 235,742
  • Total Positive – 17,305
  • Percent Positive – 7.34%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 8.50%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,741 (-594)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1004
  • Patients in ICU – 1318 (-37)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 771 (-25)
  • Total Discharges – 268,518 (+1,397)
    • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 134
    • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,447

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,357

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.     

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,696,232
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 66,901
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 448,485
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.7%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.8%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.3%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.0%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.6%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.2%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.8% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

RegionMonday, January 24, 2022Tuesday, January 25, 2022Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Capital Region118.90116.99106.60
Central New York155.08155.37137.80
Finger Lakes101.65101.6696.78
Long Island93.7090.5182.05
Mid-Hudson95.1889.5782.19
Mohawk Valley129.79130.43120.72
New York City116.48108.1296.08
North Country135.16133.46131.34
Southern Tier119.60119.31116.76
Western New York120.14117.81110.52
Statewide112.48107.4797.73

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMonday, January 24, 2022Tuesday, January 25, 2022Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Capital Region12.48%12.20%11.33%
Central New York16.33%15.49%14.26%
Finger Lakes14.18%13.56%13.13%
Long Island11.32%10.88%9.95%
Mid-Hudson9.62%8.92%8.50%
Mohawk Valley12.74%12.05%11.79%
New York City7.68%7.03%6.44%
North Country15.37%15.43%15.28%
Southern Tier9.96%9.55%9.16%
Western New York16.03%15.45%14.81%
Statewide9.69%9.11%8.50%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMonday, January 24, 2022Tuesday, January 25, 2022Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Bronx6.94%6.36%5.67%
Kings7.36%6.58%6.14%
New York6.96%6.42%5.77%
Queens9.12%8.54%7.83%
Richmond8.39%7.78%7.36%

As of Wednesday, January 26, 17,305 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,744,126. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany54,921253
Allegany8,21353
Broome41,797278
Cattaraugus14,20783
Cayuga14,772106
Chautauqua22,078114
Chemung19,822108
Chenango8,45657
Clinton14,338149
Columbia9,303104
Cortland9,58470
Delaware7,09358
Dutchess61,028303
Erie197,793818
Essex4,97734
Franklin8,23150
Fulton11,43295
Genesee12,99284
Greene8,04361
Hamilton7792
Herkimer12,78478
Jefferson18,070135
Lewis5,78340
Livingston10,84277
Madison11,83096
Monroe143,771604
Montgomery10,93683
Nassau388,8801,051
Niagara45,369212
NYC2,215,6346,392
Oneida49,372288
Onondaga100,596597
Ontario18,261132
Orange102,076346
Orleans8,18262
Oswego22,876157
Otsego8,92253
Putnam22,66180
Rensselaer28,966195
Rockland89,063184
Saratoga42,479287
Schenectady30,629184
Schoharie4,57129
Schuyler3,17533
Seneca5,30843
St. Lawrence18,696130
Steuben18,154154
Suffolk413,0801,171
Sullivan17,42494
Tioga9,808103
Tompkins15,981134
Ulster29,300188
Warren12,39485
Washington11,03175
Wayne15,872125
Westchester240,514668
Wyoming7,89647
Yates3,08113

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region39026969.0%12131.0%
Central New York26819873.9%7026.1%
Finger Lakes68937454.3%31545.7%
Long Island1,43579855.6%63744.4%
Mid-Hudson93155059.1%38140.9%
Mohawk Valley15711673.9%4126.1%
New York City4,0052,03050.7%1,97549.3%
North Country1126154.5%5145.5%
Southern Tier20310853.2%9546.8%
Western New York55132859.5%22340.5%
Statewide8,7414,83255.3%3,90944.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Wednesday, January 26, 134 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,447. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx12
Broome1
Chemung1
Chenango1
Cortland1
Dutchess1
Erie10
Genesee1
Jefferson1
Kings15
Monroe6
Nassau8
New York9
Niagara4
Onondaga2
Orange4
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens22
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Rockland4
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Suffolk8
Ulster6
Wayne1
Westchester6
Yates1

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES