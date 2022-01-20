New York State COVID update on Thursday, Jan. 20

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Thursday, January 20. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 30,631 positives since Wednesday.

“Even as the rate of new cases continues to move in a promising direction we must remain vigilant against the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic. Continue to encourage all your friends and loved ones to get the vaccine if they haven’t already, get the booster dose, and wear a mask until we finally get through this.”

The State’s progress on combating COVID-19 indicates:

  • New COVID-19 hospital admissions (7-Day Average) down 20.5% from prior 7 days
  • New cases (7-Day Average) down 47.1% from prior 7 Days
  • Cases Per 100k (7-Day Average) declining in all regions

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 277,241  
  • Total Positive – 30,631
  • Percent Positive – 11.05%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 13.30%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 11,370 (-457)   
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,432  
  • Patients in ICU – 1,583 (-34)   
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 885 (-35) 
  • Total Discharges – 259,367 (1,628)
    • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 185
    • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,373

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,980

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,247,747
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 87,854
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 535,312
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.4%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.4%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.0%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.6%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.1%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.6%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

RegionMonday, January 17, 2022   Tuesday, January 18, 2022   Wednesday, January 19, 2022   
Capital Region194.92179.25169.65
Central New York216.62200.54199.16
Finger Lakes165.98147.73137.47
Long Island207.64183.67160.48
Mid-Hudson221.01198.77177.31
Mohawk Valley177.53162.08159.14
New York City272.92239.10208.39
North Country166.87160.12152.41
Southern Tier183.38166.16149.05
Western New York198.07176.90168.22
Statewide231.29205.41183.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMonday, January 17, 2022   Tuesday, January 18, 2022   Wednesday, January 19, 2022   
Capital Region17.10%16.54%16.23%
Central New York19.77%19.31%19.32%
Finger Lakes17.83%17.44%17.15%
Long Island17.60%16.68%15.51%
Mid-Hudson15.16%14.07%13.26%
Mohawk Valley16.72%15.98%15.00%
New York City13.48%12.70%11.52%
North Country16.51%16.49%16.29%
Southern Tier14.13%13.98%12.93%
Western New York20.28%19.47%18.95%
Statewide15.04%14.27%13.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMonday, January 17, 2022   Tuesday, January 18, 2022   Wednesday, January 19, 2022   
Bronx14.44%13.60%12.35%
Kings12.48%11.83%10.73%
New York11.21%10.46%9.56%
Queens15.76%14.90%13.56%
Richmond13.72%13.01%12.14%

As of Wednesday, January 19, 30,631 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,610,434. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany52,918474
Allegany7,88239
Broome40,462321
Cattaraugus13,574129
Cayuga14,197168
Chautauqua21,142111
Chemung18,983127
Chenango8,08389
Clinton13,31588
Columbia8,894122
Cortland9,14593
Delaware6,78775
Dutchess59,146410
Erie190,7041,386
Essex4,72051
Franklin7,83158
Fulton10,882111
Genesee12,439101
Greene7,729120
Hamilton7575
Herkimer12,270130
Jefferson16,984218
Lewis5,57032
Livingston10,343116
Madison11,211119
Monroe139,416835
Montgomery10,38780
Nassau380,9371,847
Niagara43,671320
NYC2,159,15013,474
Oneida47,559481
Onondaga95,8601,344
Ontario17,442158
Orange99,455670
Orleans7,82567
Oswego21,765256
Otsego8,49095
Putnam22,097166
Rensselaer27,722344
Rockland87,192370
Saratoga40,631414
Schenectady29,377333
Schoharie4,32859
Schuyler3,00722
Seneca5,00658
St. Lawrence17,845150
Steuben17,281112
Suffolk404,7142,056
Sullivan16,741138
Tioga9,38591
Tompkins15,124201
Ulster28,258279
Warren11,840113
Washington10,559113
Wayne15,084156
Westchester235,8181,029
Wyoming7,58778
Yates2,91329

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region42029570.2%12529.8%
Central New York35225572.4%9727.6%
Finger Lakes74342356.9%32043.1%
Long Island1,9581,14458.4%81441.6%
Mid-Hudson1,20174662.1%45537.9%
Mohawk Valley15911169.8%4830.2%
New York City5,7153,05853.5%2,65746.5%
North Country1246451.6%6048.4%
Southern Tier22513359.1%9240.9%
Western New York67342262.7%25137.3%
Statewide11,5706,65157.5%4,91942.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, by visiting the COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health webpage.

As of Wednesday, January 19, 185 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,373. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx21
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua3
Chenango1
Delaware2
Dutchess2
Erie6
Fulton1
Genesee2
Kings30
Livingston1
Monroe6
Nassau11
New York9
Niagara1
Oneida3
Onondaga4
Ontario2
Orange3
Otsego1
Putnam2
Queens22
Richmond7
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Suffolk24
Westchester11
Wyoming2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

As of Wednesday, January 19, 19,475 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,908 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region953,214552867,673664
Central New York637,032452587,312335
Finger Lakes850,889663784,260742
Long Island2,135,3602,9271,879,2872,453
Mid-Hudson1,669,3471,9461,452,8721,868
Mohawk Valley320,831298296,504266
New York City7,825,96211,3556,840,00011,073
North Country298,298242268,761220
Southern Tier433,311320394,817330
Western New York940,153720857,465957
Statewide16,064,39719,47514,228,95118,908
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region412,4451,87216,498
Central New York265,9502,33514,496
Finger Lakes421,1963,07718,903
Long Island827,6418,14754,013
Mid-Hudson661,9185,57136,614
Mohawk Valley142,9609056,722
New York City2,044,17219,044117,985
North Country124,4301,0906,868
Southern Tier193,4371,1669,554
Western New York459,4652,55118,940
Statewide5,553,61445,758300,593

