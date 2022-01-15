New York State COVID update on Saturday, Jan. 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Saturday, January 15. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 47,870 positives since Friday.

“We are turning the corner on the winter surge, but we’re not through this yet,” Governor Hochul said. “Please keep getting vaccinated, getting the booster dose, getting our children vaccinated, and wearing non-cloth masks. Let’s not undo all the hard work we’ve put in to bring the numbers down.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 327,427
  • Total Positive – 47,870
  • Percent Positive – 14.62%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 17.59%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 12,169 (-38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,843
  • Patients in ICU – 1653 (+34)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 896 (+32)
  • Total Discharges – 252,862 (+1,736)
    • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 187
    • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50,522

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,891

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 34,913,218
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 101,571
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 615,418
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.8% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.0% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionWednesday, January 12, 2022Thursday,  January 13, 2022Friday, January 14, 2022
Capital Region242.23237.95222.79
Central New York279.87260.16251.06
Finger Lakes203.39200.99187.04
Long Island345.17320.18285.50
Mid-Hudson318.01300.19269.54
Mohawk Valley206.18203.50190.72
New York City437.76398.92357.18
North Country191.97190.71186.10
Southern Tier214.93209.17198.68
Western New York248.70244.71224.04
Statewide346.93322.76291.86

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Wednesday, January 12, 2022Thursday,  January 13, 2022Friday, January 14, 2022
Capital Region18.88%18.95%18.21%
Central New York21.87%20.98%20.83%
Finger Lakes19.15%18.99%18.60%
Long Island23.29%22.17%20.86%
Mid-Hudson20.08%19.20%17.47%
Mohawk Valley17.39%17.84%17.62%
New York City18.45%17.55%16.44%
North Country17.28%17.11%17.08%
Southern Tier15.33%15.01%14.98%
Western New York22.70%22.58%21.88%
Statewide19.42%18.65%17.59%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Wednesday, January 12, 2022Thursday,  January 13, 2022Friday, January 14, 2022
Bronx20.34%19.32%17.84%
Kings17.05%16.28%15.19%
New York15.03%14.16%13.42%
Queens21.39%20.41%19.20%
Richmond19.15%17.81%16.69%

As of Friday, January 14, 47,870 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,456,080. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany50,940730
Allegany7,66937
Broome39,317299
Cattaraugus12,95698
Cayuga13,689154
Chautauqua20,341202
Chemung18,314239
Chenango7,79881
Clinton12,662230
Columbia8,46472
Cortland8,731112
Delaware6,54861
Dutchess57,058637
Erie184,1431,890
Essex4,54764
Franklin7,53389
Fulton10,473117
Genesee12,030147
Greene7,46670
Hamilton7342
Herkimer11,860136
Jefferson16,135215
Lewis5,43050
Livingston9,947116
Madison10,797120
Monroe135,7391,308
Montgomery10,027120
Nassau371,8733,154
Niagara42,282438
NYC2,081,12823,054
Oneida45,927436
Onondaga91,3471,659
Ontario16,805161
Orange96,2641,064
Orleans7,563113
Oswego20,814263
Otsego8,14692
Putnam21,431234
Rensselaer26,560354
Rockland83,819824
Saratoga38,907468
Schenectady28,087398
Schoharie4,11157
Schuyler2,90729
Seneca4,77570
St. Lawrence17,267214
Steuben16,747151
Suffolk395,1343,563
Sullivan16,101218
Tioga9,04993
Tompkins14,460237
Ulster27,133354
Warren11,407150
Washington10,141143
Wayne14,502143
Westchester229,8972,230
Wyoming7,33675
Yates2,81235

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region41230374%10926%
Central New York33324473%8927%
Finger Lakes74642156%32544%
Long Island2,1611,29660%86540%
Mid-Hudson1,31782663%49137%
Mohawk Valley15410971%4529%
New York City6,0863,18752%2,89948%
North Country985354%4546%
Southern Tier20913464%7536%
Western New York65342265%23135%
Statewide12,1696,99557%5,17443%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Friday, January 14, 187 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 50,522. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Bronx20
Broome2
Cayuga1
Chautauqua2
Chemung2
Chenango1
Clinton1
Dutchess7
Erie6
Essex2
Franklin1
Greene1
Herkimer1
Kings25
Manhattan17
Monroe5
Montgomery1
Nassau14
Niagara2
Onondaga3
Ontario2
Orange3
Orleans1
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens26
Rensselaer1
Richmond5
Rockland3
Saratoga2
Seneca1
Suffolk16
Sullivan1
Ulster3
Washington1
Westchester6

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

As of Friday, January 14, 20,578 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,140 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region950,683763865,184386
Central New York635,408639586,019280
Finger Lakes848,478-1,520782,278-1,654
Long Island2,125,8503,5301,870,9781,987
Mid-Hudson1,662,5972,7601,446,5081,676
Mohawk Valley319,947244295,735130
New York City7,785,99810,0606,801,5449,218
North Country297,549225268,109127
Southern Tier431,9982,847393,7352,430
Western New York936,9261,030854,455560
Statewide15,995,43420,57814,164,54515,140
Booster/Additional Shots  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region402,5703,59723,081
Central New York257,0312,91016,894
Finger Lakes410,0253,92124,556
Long Island793,6429,62657,615
Mid-Hudson640,2038,39045,016
Mohawk Valley138,9151,2737,426
New York City1,968,89522,738131,048
North Country120,8751,1448,377
Southern Tier187,7982,00711,727
Western New York448,2613,44023,724
Statewide5,368,21559,046349,464

