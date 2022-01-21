New York State COVID update on Friday, Jan. 21

by: Richard Roman

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Friday, January 21. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 28,296 positives since Thursday.

“For the first time since December 20, New York State’s percent positivity is in the single digits. I want to thank New Yorkers for doing the right thing to get where we are in fighting this winter surge,” said Governor Hochul. “Let’s keep using the tools – the vaccine, the booster, and masking up – to further bring the numbers down and keep our vulnerable loves ones safe from this virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 290,107
  • Total Positive – 28,296
  • Percent Positive – 9.75%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 12.27%   
  • Patient Hospitalization – 11,016 (-554)   
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,357  
  • Patients in ICU – 1,548 (-35)          
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 880 (-5)   
  • Total Discharges – 261,073 (1,706) 
    • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154
    • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,532

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  •     Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,120 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,329,715
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 81,968
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 518,068
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.5%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.5%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.0%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.7%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.2%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.7%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionTuesday, January 18, 2022   Wednesday, January 19, 2022   Thursday, January 20, 2022   
Capital Region179.25169.65154.52
Central New York200.54199.16193.19
Finger Lakes147.73137.47126.46
Long Island183.67160.48145.64
Mid-Hudson198.77177.31156.06
Mohawk Valley162.08159.14151.72
New York City239.10208.39192.80
North Country160.12152.41151.15
Southern Tier166.16149.05140.52
Western New York176.90168.22146.56
Statewide205.41183.67168.51

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTuesday, January 18, 2022   Wednesday, January 19, 2022   Thursday, January 20, 2022   
Capital Region16.54%16.23%15.04%
Central New York19.31%19.32%18.62%
Finger Lakes17.44%17.15%16.03%
Long Island16.68%15.51%14.41%
Mid-Hudson14.07%13.26%12.43%
Mohawk Valley15.98%15.00%14.32%
New York City12.70%11.52%10.49%
North Country16.49%16.29%16.72%
Southern Tier13.98%12.93%12.64%
Western New York19.47%18.95%17.65%
Statewide14.27%13.30%12.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTuesday, January 18, 2022   Wednesday, January 19, 2022   Thursday, January 20, 2022   
Bronx13.60%12.35%10.92%
Kings11.83%10.73%9.81%
New York10.46%9.56%8.82%
Queens14.90%13.56%12.39%
Richmond13.01%12.14%11.39%

As of Thursday, January 20, 28,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,638,730. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany53,355437
Allegany7,94159
Broome40,747285
Cattaraugus13,686112
Cayuga14,303106
Chautauqua21,345203
Chemung19,137154
Chenango8,15673
Clinton13,570255
Columbia8,97177
Cortland9,260115
Delaware6,84356
Dutchess59,464318
Erie191,9501,246
Essex4,75737
Franklin7,91685
Fulton10,990108
Genesee12,589150
Greene7,79364
Hamilton7669
Herkimer12,35383
Jefferson17,236252
Lewis5,61949
Livingston10,467124
Madison11,311100
Monroe140,4501,034
Montgomery10,48699
Nassau382,8201,883
Niagara43,976305
NYC2,171,42512,275
Oneida47,935376
Onondaga96,720860
Ontario17,637195
Orange100,108653
Orleans7,89671
Oswego21,963198
Otsego8,58393
Putnam22,208111
Rensselaer27,956234
Rockland87,552360
Saratoga40,979348
Schenectady29,677300
Schoharie4,39365
Schuyler3,06356
Seneca5,07872
St. Lawrence18,013168
Steuben17,457176
Suffolk406,4171,703
Sullivan16,901160
Tioga9,45974
Tompkins15,315191
Ulster28,467209
Warren11,942102
Washington10,64990
Wayne15,266182
Westchester236,807989
Wyoming7,65164
Yates2,95643
   

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region42029069.0%13031.0%
Central New York32724474.6%8325.4%
Finger Lakes75841254.4%34645.6%
Long Island1,8321,07758.8%75541.2%
Mid-Hudson1,15671161.5%44538.5%
Mohawk Valley16211269.1%5030.9%
New York City5,3712,77751.7%2,59448.3%
North Country1166051.7%5648.3%
Southern Tier21913159.8%8840.2%
Western New York65541563.4%24036.6%
Statewide11,0166,22956.5%4,78743.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursday, January 20, 185 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,373. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx13
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Columbia1
Cortland1
Dutchess4
Erie17
Fulton1
Genesee1
Jefferson1
Kings21
Monroe5
Nassau8
New York7
Niagara3
Oneida2
Onondaga4
Oswego1
Queens24
Rensselaer1
Richmond4
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Seneca1
Suffolk11
Sullivan2
Ulster3
Warren1
Washington1
Wayne2
Westchester6

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

As of Thursday, January 20, 16,897 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,630 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region953,926712868,446773
Central New York637,438406587,747435
Finger Lakes851,465576784,886626
Long Island2,137,9102,5501,881,4882,201
Mid-Hudson1,671,1011,7541,454,5231,651
Mohawk Valley321,033202296,695191
New York City7,835,3739,4116,846,3586,358
North Country298,584286268,958197
Southern Tier433,659348395,249432
Western New York940,805652858,231766
Statewide16,081,29416,89714,242,58113,630
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region414,7302,28515,757
Central New York268,1632,21314,042
Finger Lakes424,3083,11218,204
Long Island835,3707,72951,354
Mid-Hudson668,0666,14836,253
Mohawk Valley143,9701,0106,328
New York City2,060,57116,399114,414
North Country125,7691,3396,038
Southern Tier194,7871,3508,996
Western New York462,1892,72417,368
Statewide5,597,92344,309288,754

