New York State COVID update for December 24

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) — The state released its daily COVID-19 update on Friday, December 24. Due to the holiday, HERDS data will not be disseminated on December 25 and the next COVID update release will be issued on Sunday, December 26.


Friday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 359,191
  • Total Positive – 44,431
  • Percent Positive – 12.37%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 10.18%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,744 (+210)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 916
  • Patients in ICU – 884 (+47)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 495 (+21)
  • Total Discharges – 225,798 (+618)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 69
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,869


The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 32,979,809
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 137,424
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 878,736
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.5% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionTuesday, December 21, 2021Wednesday, December 22, 2021Thursday, December 23, 2021
Capital Region66.3570.7573.13
Central New York70.6773.7276.38
Finger Lakes57.3859.0159.28
Long Island134.60152.22173.85
Mid-Hudson89.63101.50116.99
Mohawk Valley76.0677.5175.80
New York City151.08175.73204.25
North Country53.6755.0051.01
Southern Tier104.1298.8791.26
Western New York58.3159.8359.65
Statewide115.69130.72147.83

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Tuesday, December 21, 2021Wednesday, December 22, 2021Thursday, December 23, 2021
Capital Region7.50%8.31%8.61%
Central New York8.33%8.55%8.77%
Finger Lakes8.10%8.29%8.38%
Long Island10.97%12.13%13.05%
Mid-Hudson7.71%8.53%9.43%
Mohawk Valley8.54%8.66%8.79%
New York City8.39%9.40%10.20%
North Country7.22%7.54%6.96%
Southern Tier7.22%7.24%7.34%
Western New York8.94%8.96%8.88%
Statewide8.58%9.46%10.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Tuesday, December 21, 2021Wednesday, December 22, 2021Thursday, December 23, 2021
Bronx8.14%9.58%10.73%
Kings8.65%9.54%10.15%
New York8.30%9.08%9.70%
Queens8.33%9.57%10.69%
Richmond8.20%9.36%10.24%

Yesterday, 44,431 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,098,033. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany38,669278
Allegany6,83916
Broome31,990154
Cattaraugus11,24943
Cayuga10,98752
Chautauqua17,12572
Chemung14,52463
Chenango6,49346
Clinton9,40067
Columbia6,60643
Cortland6,91359
Delaware5,29746
Dutchess42,431392
Erie139,793665
Essex3,49323
Franklin6,23527
Fulton8,81736
Genesee9,85537
Greene5,76672
Hamilton5841
Herkimer9,70556
Jefferson12,82549
Lewis4,6685
Livingston8,24749
Madison8,67263
Monroe108,554511
Montgomery8,12444
Nassau260,3014,457
Niagara32,689123
NYC1,317,27727,053
Oneida37,560202
Onondaga67,046431
Ontario13,54077
Orange69,512716
Orleans6,30720
Oswego16,491121
Otsego6,40849
Putnam15,020209
Rensselaer20,014134
Rockland60,364641
Saratoga28,897218
Schenectady21,520109
Schoharie3,29526
Schuyler2,31911
Seneca3,80418
St. Lawrence14,76144
Steuben14,29562
Suffolk290,6393,759
Sullivan11,176128
Tioga7,33526
Tompkins10,812118
Ulster21,275125
Warren8,61767
Washington7,97861
Wayne11,94052
Westchester164,5962,363
Wyoming6,07231
Yates2,31211

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Search NEWS10