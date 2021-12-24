New York State COVID update for December 24

NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) — The state released its daily COVID-19 update on Friday, December 24. Due to the holiday, HERDS data will not be disseminated on December 25 and the next COVID update release will be issued on Sunday, December 26.



Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 359,191

Total Positive – 44,431

Percent Positive – 12.37%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 10.18%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,744 (+210)

Patients Newly Admitted – 916

Patients in ICU – 884 (+47)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 495 (+21)

Total Discharges – 225,798 (+618)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 69

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,869



The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 32,979,809

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 137,424

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 878,736

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Thursday, December 23, 2021 Capital Region 66.35 70.75 73.13 Central New York 70.67 73.72 76.38 Finger Lakes 57.38 59.01 59.28 Long Island 134.60 152.22 173.85 Mid-Hudson 89.63 101.50 116.99 Mohawk Valley 76.06 77.51 75.80 New York City 151.08 175.73 204.25 North Country 53.67 55.00 51.01 Southern Tier 104.12 98.87 91.26 Western New York 58.31 59.83 59.65 Statewide 115.69 130.72 147.83

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Thursday, December 23, 2021 Capital Region 7.50% 8.31% 8.61% Central New York 8.33% 8.55% 8.77% Finger Lakes 8.10% 8.29% 8.38% Long Island 10.97% 12.13% 13.05% Mid-Hudson 7.71% 8.53% 9.43% Mohawk Valley 8.54% 8.66% 8.79% New York City 8.39% 9.40% 10.20% North Country 7.22% 7.54% 6.96% Southern Tier 7.22% 7.24% 7.34% Western New York 8.94% 8.96% 8.88% Statewide 8.58% 9.46% 10.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Thursday, December 23, 2021 Bronx 8.14% 9.58% 10.73% Kings 8.65% 9.54% 10.15% New York 8.30% 9.08% 9.70% Queens 8.33% 9.57% 10.69% Richmond 8.20% 9.36% 10.24%

Yesterday, 44,431 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,098,033. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 38,669 278 Allegany 6,839 16 Broome 31,990 154 Cattaraugus 11,249 43 Cayuga 10,987 52 Chautauqua 17,125 72 Chemung 14,524 63 Chenango 6,493 46 Clinton 9,400 67 Columbia 6,606 43 Cortland 6,913 59 Delaware 5,297 46 Dutchess 42,431 392 Erie 139,793 665 Essex 3,493 23 Franklin 6,235 27 Fulton 8,817 36 Genesee 9,855 37 Greene 5,766 72 Hamilton 584 1 Herkimer 9,705 56 Jefferson 12,825 49 Lewis 4,668 5 Livingston 8,247 49 Madison 8,672 63 Monroe 108,554 511 Montgomery 8,124 44 Nassau 260,301 4,457 Niagara 32,689 123 NYC 1,317,277 27,053 Oneida 37,560 202 Onondaga 67,046 431 Ontario 13,540 77 Orange 69,512 716 Orleans 6,307 20 Oswego 16,491 121 Otsego 6,408 49 Putnam 15,020 209 Rensselaer 20,014 134 Rockland 60,364 641 Saratoga 28,897 218 Schenectady 21,520 109 Schoharie 3,295 26 Schuyler 2,319 11 Seneca 3,804 18 St. Lawrence 14,761 44 Steuben 14,295 62 Suffolk 290,639 3,759 Sullivan 11,176 128 Tioga 7,335 26 Tompkins 10,812 118 Ulster 21,275 125 Warren 8,617 67 Washington 7,978 61 Wayne 11,940 52 Westchester 164,596 2,363 Wyoming 6,072 31 Yates 2,312 11

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.