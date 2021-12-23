New York State COVID update for December 23

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) — The state released its daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, December 23. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 324,786
  • Total Positive – 38,835
  • Percent Positive – 11.96%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 9.46%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,534 (+82)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 746
  • Patients in ICU – 837 (+9)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 474 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 225,180 (+631)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 63
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,798

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,689

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 32,842,385
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 149,125
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 870,776
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.3% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionMonday, December 20, 2021Tuesday, December 21, 2021Wednesday, December22, 2021
Capital Region64.0166.3570.75
Central New York69.0670.6773.72
Finger Lakes56.4357.3859.01
Long Island123.46134.60152.22
Mid-Hudson80.5689.63101.50
Mohawk Valley76.7776.0677.51
New York City130.44151.08175.73
North Country56.1253.6755.00
Southern Tier110.06104.1298.87
Western New York56.5758.3159.83
Statewide104.01115.69130.72

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Monday, December 20, 2021Tuesday, December 21, 2021Wednesday, December22, 2021
Capital Region7.13%7.50%8.31%
Central New York8.19%8.33%8.55%
Finger Lakes8.12%8.10%8.29%
Long Island10.32%10.97%12.13%
Mid-Hudson6.85%7.71%8.53%
Mohawk Valley8.53%8.54%8.66%
New York City7.49%8.39%9.40%
North Country7.39%7.22%7.54%
Southern Tier7.30%7.22%7.24%
Western New York8.95%8.94%8.96%
Statewide7.88%8.58%9.46%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Monday, December 20, 2021Tuesday, December 21, 2021Wednesday, December22, 2021
Bronx7.06%8.14%9.58%
Kings7.55%8.65%9.54%
New York7.62%8.30%9.08%
Queens7.49%8.33%9.57%
Richmond7.33%8.20%9.36%

As of Wednesday, December 22, 38,835 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,053,602. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany38,391277
Allegany6,82338
Broome31,836230
Cattaraugus11,20645
Cayuga10,93569
Chautauqua17,05386
Chemung14,46186
Chenango6,44734
Clinton9,33393
Columbia6,56333
Cortland6,85462
Delaware5,25143
Dutchess42,039371
Erie139,128823
Essex3,47027
Franklin6,20839
Fulton8,78140
Genesee9,81864
Greene5,69462
Hamilton5835
Herkimer9,64986
Jefferson12,77643
Lewis4,66320
Livingston8,19851
Madison8,60991
Monroe108,043549
Montgomery8,08036
Nassau255,8443,682
Niagara32,566172
NYC1,290,22422,808
Oneida37,358253
Onondaga66,615492
Ontario13,46380
Orange68,796572
Orleans6,28722
Oswego16,37092
Otsego6,35935
Putnam14,811144
Rensselaer19,880143
Rockland59,723562
Saratoga28,679285
Schenectady21,411106
Schoharie3,26927
Schuyler2,30816
Seneca3,78613
St. Lawrence14,71775
Steuben14,23355
Suffolk286,8803,268
Sullivan11,048116
Tioga7,30953
Tompkins10,694183
Ulster21,150161
Warren8,55074
Washington7,91761
Wayne11,88869
Westchester162,2331,755
Wyoming6,04147
Yates2,30111

As of Wednesday, December 23, 31,212 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,533 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region932,887808851,320832
Central New York626,004447578,369456
Finger Lakes832,477886768,409920
Long Island2,068,3763,1931,833,2501,921
Mid-Hudson1,617,9843,2521,416,3681,901
Mohawk Valley315,027294291,252318
New York City7,509,49120,5636,629,7778,261
North Country292,789239263,800277
Southern Tier423,809324387,678343
Western New York917,2701,206838,1851,304
Statewide15,536,11431,21213,858,40816,533

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

