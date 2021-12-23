New York State COVID update for December 23

NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) — The state released its daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, December 23. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 324,786

Total Positive – 38,835

Percent Positive – 11.96%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 9.46%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,534 (+82)

Patients Newly Admitted – 746

Patients in ICU – 837 (+9)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 474 (-1)

Total Discharges – 225,180 (+631)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 63

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,798

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,689

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 32,842,385

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 149,125

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 870,776

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Monday, December 20, 2021 Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Wednesday, December22, 2021 Capital Region 64.01 66.35 70.75 Central New York 69.06 70.67 73.72 Finger Lakes 56.43 57.38 59.01 Long Island 123.46 134.60 152.22 Mid-Hudson 80.56 89.63 101.50 Mohawk Valley 76.77 76.06 77.51 New York City 130.44 151.08 175.73 North Country 56.12 53.67 55.00 Southern Tier 110.06 104.12 98.87 Western New York 56.57 58.31 59.83 Statewide 104.01 115.69 130.72

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, December 20, 2021 Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Wednesday, December22, 2021 Capital Region 7.13% 7.50% 8.31% Central New York 8.19% 8.33% 8.55% Finger Lakes 8.12% 8.10% 8.29% Long Island 10.32% 10.97% 12.13% Mid-Hudson 6.85% 7.71% 8.53% Mohawk Valley 8.53% 8.54% 8.66% New York City 7.49% 8.39% 9.40% North Country 7.39% 7.22% 7.54% Southern Tier 7.30% 7.22% 7.24% Western New York 8.95% 8.94% 8.96% Statewide 7.88% 8.58% 9.46%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, December 20, 2021 Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Wednesday, December22, 2021 Bronx 7.06% 8.14% 9.58% Kings 7.55% 8.65% 9.54% New York 7.62% 8.30% 9.08% Queens 7.49% 8.33% 9.57% Richmond 7.33% 8.20% 9.36%

As of Wednesday, December 22, 38,835 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,053,602. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 38,391 277 Allegany 6,823 38 Broome 31,836 230 Cattaraugus 11,206 45 Cayuga 10,935 69 Chautauqua 17,053 86 Chemung 14,461 86 Chenango 6,447 34 Clinton 9,333 93 Columbia 6,563 33 Cortland 6,854 62 Delaware 5,251 43 Dutchess 42,039 371 Erie 139,128 823 Essex 3,470 27 Franklin 6,208 39 Fulton 8,781 40 Genesee 9,818 64 Greene 5,694 62 Hamilton 583 5 Herkimer 9,649 86 Jefferson 12,776 43 Lewis 4,663 20 Livingston 8,198 51 Madison 8,609 91 Monroe 108,043 549 Montgomery 8,080 36 Nassau 255,844 3,682 Niagara 32,566 172 NYC 1,290,224 22,808 Oneida 37,358 253 Onondaga 66,615 492 Ontario 13,463 80 Orange 68,796 572 Orleans 6,287 22 Oswego 16,370 92 Otsego 6,359 35 Putnam 14,811 144 Rensselaer 19,880 143 Rockland 59,723 562 Saratoga 28,679 285 Schenectady 21,411 106 Schoharie 3,269 27 Schuyler 2,308 16 Seneca 3,786 13 St. Lawrence 14,717 75 Steuben 14,233 55 Suffolk 286,880 3,268 Sullivan 11,048 116 Tioga 7,309 53 Tompkins 10,694 183 Ulster 21,150 161 Warren 8,550 74 Washington 7,917 61 Wayne 11,888 69 Westchester 162,233 1,755 Wyoming 6,041 47 Yates 2,301 11

As of Wednesday, December 23, 31,212 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,533 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 932,887 808 851,320 832 Central New York 626,004 447 578,369 456 Finger Lakes 832,477 886 768,409 920 Long Island 2,068,376 3,193 1,833,250 1,921 Mid-Hudson 1,617,984 3,252 1,416,368 1,901 Mohawk Valley 315,027 294 291,252 318 New York City 7,509,491 20,563 6,629,777 8,261 North Country 292,789 239 263,800 277 Southern Tier 423,809 324 387,678 343 Western New York 917,270 1,206 838,185 1,304 Statewide 15,536,114 31,212 13,858,408 16,533

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.