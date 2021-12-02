New York State COVID update, December 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a visitor to New York City. Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm,” Gov. Hochul said. “I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government is prepared for this. Thanks to the life-saving tools at our disposal, like vaccines and boosters. I urge every New Yorker to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their communities safe: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 233,784

Total Positive – 11,300

Percent Positive – 4.83%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,093 (+71)

Patients Newly Admitted – 471

Patients in ICU – 591 (+5)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 314 (+1)

Total Discharges – 216,218 (+371)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,623

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a Department of Health data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,280

The daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 30,005,074

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 127,089

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 565,319

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Monday, November 29, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Capital Region 50.23 52.96 55.74 Central New York 43.00 45.52 49.67 Finger Lakes 55.53 58.96 61.53 Long Island 35.89 38.16 41.63 Mid-Hudson 25.56 27.75 29.87 Mohawk Valley 57.87 61.08 64.17 New York City 16.80 17.41 18.66 North Country 55.48 59.06 62.53 Southern Tier 50.12 53.30 56.71 Western New York 66.04 67.54 68.88 Statewide 32.31 33.98 36.11

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, November 29, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Capital Region 7.85% 8.13% 8.15% Central New York 7.17% 7.54% 8.12% Finger Lakes 9.87% 10.46% 10.69% Long Island 4.95% 5.17% 5.50% Mid-Hudson 3.49% 3.73% 3.98% Mohawk Valley 9.76% 9.20% 8.90% New York City 1.87% 1.94% 2.10% North Country 9.40% 9.54% 9.36% Southern Tier 6.28% 6.30% 6.49% Western New York 10.53% 10.60% 10.92% Statewide 4.19% 4.37% 4.61%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, November 29, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Bronx 1.82% 1.89% 2.02% Kings 1.65% 1.70% 1.89% New York 1.40% 1.46% 1.61% Queens 2.49% 2.59% 2.70% Richmond 3.23% 3.33% 3.45%



As of Wednesday, November 1, 11,300 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,723,632. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,764 181 Allegany 6,080 52 Broome 28,549 181 Cattaraugus 10,176 94 Cayuga 9,850 63 Chautauqua 15,247 131 Chemung 13,004 88 Chenango 5,628 41 Clinton 8,218 72 Columbia 5,782 29 Cortland 6,134 21 Delaware 4,505 62 Dutchess 38,218 135 Erie 126,611 926 Essex 3,035 30 Franklin 5,524 73 Fulton 7,939 49 Genesee 8,795 84 Greene 5,001 39 Hamilton 519 3 Herkimer 8,477 83 Jefferson 11,567 83 Lewis 4,260 20 Livingston 7,327 64 Madison 7,504 92 Monroe 98,936 712 Montgomery 7,287 41 Nassau 227,654 890 Niagara 29,218 271 NYC 1,137,553 2,364 Oneida 33,606 216 Onondaga 60,114 386 Ontario 11,866 90 Orange 62,677 267 Orleans 5,617 49 Oswego 14,409 127 Otsego 5,466 55 Putnam 13,249 55 Rensselaer 17,633 131 Rockland 55,730 113 Saratoga 25,167 289 Schenectady 19,569 132 Schoharie 2,746 23 Schuyler 1,977 23 Seneca 3,311 18 St. Lawrence 13,072 127 Steuben 12,713 157 Suffolk 257,408 1,079 Sullivan 9,756 93 Tioga 6,455 42 Tompkins 7,501 70 Ulster 19,260 105 Warren 7,488 114 Washington 6,841 86 Wayne 10,448 102 Westchester 148,765 311 Wyoming 5,403 47 Yates 2,023 19



As of Wednesday, November 1, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,623. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by

County of Residence Albany 2 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 4 Chemung 1 Chenango 1 Columbia 2 Dutchess 3 Erie 4 Genesee 1 Greene 1 Jefferson 2 Kings 4 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 Niagara 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Otsego 3 Queens 2 Rensselaer 2 Saratoga 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 2 Suffolk 2 Ulster 1 Wayne 2

As of Wednesday, November 1, 21,709 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,532 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 801,242 979 720,181 1,168 Central New York 616,886 502 562,927 555 Finger Lakes 816,645 1,316 745,575 1,354 Long Island 2,014,725 1,733 1,786,793 2,410 Mid-Hudson 1,569,695 2,577 1,370,880 2,399 Mohawk Valley 309,871 352 284,574 292 New York City 7,221,946 12,157 6,420,883 12,185 North Country 287,923 306 256,739 355 Southern Tier 415,345 444 378,182 531 Western New York 897,279 1,343 810,791 1,283 Statewide 14,951,557 21,709 13,337,525 22,532

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.