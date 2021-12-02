New York State COVID update, December 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.   

“We are carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a visitor to New York City. Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm,” Gov. Hochul said. “I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government is prepared for this. Thanks to the life-saving tools at our disposal, like vaccines and boosters. I urge every New Yorker to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their communities safe: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 233,784
  • Total Positive – 11,300
  • Percent Positive – 4.83%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,093 (+71)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 471
  • Patients in ICU – 591 (+5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 314 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 216,218 (+371)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,623

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a Department of Health data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,280

The daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 30,005,074
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 127,089
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 565,319
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionMonday, November 29, 2021Tuesday, November 30, 2021Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Capital Region50.2352.9655.74
Central New York43.0045.5249.67
Finger Lakes55.5358.9661.53
Long Island35.8938.1641.63
Mid-Hudson25.5627.7529.87
Mohawk Valley57.8761.0864.17
New York City16.8017.4118.66
North Country55.4859.0662.53
Southern Tier50.1253.3056.71
Western New York66.0467.5468.88
Statewide32.3133.9836.11

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMonday, November 29, 2021Tuesday, November 30, 2021Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Capital Region7.85%8.13%8.15%
Central New York7.17%7.54%8.12%
Finger Lakes9.87%10.46%10.69%
Long Island4.95%5.17%5.50%
Mid-Hudson3.49%3.73%3.98%
Mohawk Valley9.76%9.20%8.90%
New York City1.87%1.94%2.10%
North Country9.40%9.54%9.36%
Southern Tier6.28%6.30%6.49%
Western New York10.53%10.60%10.92%
Statewide4.19%4.37%4.61%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCMonday, November 29, 2021Tuesday, November 30, 2021Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Bronx1.82%1.89%2.02%
Kings1.65%1.70%1.89%
New York1.40%1.46%1.61%
Queens2.49%2.59%2.70%
Richmond3.23%3.33%3.45%


As of Wednesday, November 1, 11,300 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,723,632. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive 
Albany34,764181 
Allegany6,08052 
Broome28,549181 
Cattaraugus10,17694 
Cayuga9,85063 
Chautauqua15,247131 
Chemung13,00488 
Chenango5,62841 
Clinton8,21872 
Columbia5,78229 
Cortland6,13421 
Delaware4,50562 
Dutchess38,218135 
Erie126,611926 
Essex3,03530 
Franklin5,52473 
Fulton7,93949 
Genesee8,79584 
Greene5,00139 
Hamilton5193 
Herkimer8,47783 
Jefferson11,56783 
Lewis4,26020 
Livingston7,32764 
Madison7,50492 
Monroe98,936712 
Montgomery7,28741 
Nassau227,654890 
Niagara29,218271 
NYC1,137,5532,364 
Oneida33,606216 
Onondaga60,114386 
Ontario11,86690 
Orange62,677267 
Orleans5,61749 
Oswego14,409127 
Otsego5,46655 
Putnam13,24955 
Rensselaer17,633131 
Rockland55,730113 
Saratoga25,167289 
Schenectady19,569132 
Schoharie2,74623 
Schuyler1,97723 
Seneca3,31118 
St. Lawrence13,072127 
Steuben12,713157 
Suffolk257,4081,079 
Sullivan9,75693 
Tioga6,45542 
Tompkins7,50170 
Ulster19,260105 
Warren7,488114 
Washington6,84186 
Wayne10,448102 
Westchester148,765311 
Wyoming5,40347 
Yates2,02319 


As of Wednesday, November 1, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,623. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by 
County of Residence 
Albany2
Broome1
Cattaraugus4
Chemung1
Chenango1
Columbia2
Dutchess3
Erie4
Genesee1
Greene1
Jefferson2
Kings4
Monroe1
Nassau1
Niagara2
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Otsego3
Queens2
Rensselaer2
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben2
Suffolk2
Ulster1
Wayne2

As of Wednesday, November 1, 21,709 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,532 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region801,242979720,1811,168  
Central New York616,886502562,927555  
Finger Lakes816,6451,316745,5751,354  
Long Island2,014,7251,7331,786,7932,410  
Mid-Hudson1,569,6952,5771,370,8802,399  
Mohawk Valley309,871352284,574292  
New York City7,221,94612,1576,420,88312,185  
North Country287,923306256,739355  
Southern Tier415,345444378,182531  
Western New York897,2791,343810,7911,283  
Statewide14,951,55721,70913,337,52522,532

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

