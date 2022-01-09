New York State COVID-19 update on Sunday, January 9

NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

“We are not defenseless against this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “We have the tools to bring down the numbers and we need everyone to do their part. Please get your second dose and booster if eligible, get your children vaccinated if you haven’t already, wear your mask, and stay home if you’re feeling unwell.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 401,466

Total Positive – 79,777

Percent Positive – 19.87%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 21.71%

Patient Hospitalization – 11,747 (-96)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,768

Patients in ICU – 1,519 (+36)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 765 (45)

Total Discharges – 243,451 (+1,722) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 138 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,485



The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,859

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 34,384,727

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 86,927

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 617,920

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022 Capital Region 199.43 219.87 232.57 Central New York 239.91 257.13 283.64 Finger Lakes 172.37 185.50 200.76 Long Island 411.38 406.80 414.38 Mid-Hudson 338.51 345.40 356.99 Mohawk Valley 172.65 185.95 204.38 New York City 473.86 470.23 482.12 North Country 136.39 152.04 167.52 Southern Tier 171.06 182.48 198.93 Western New York 223.67 239.91 254.10 Statewide 363.41 366.82 379.43

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022 Saturday, January 8, 2022 Capital Region 18.94% 19.81% 19.55% Central New York 22.02% 22.26% 22.25% Finger Lakes 20.04% 20.10% 19.94% Long Island 26.58% 26.46% 25.95% Mid-Hudson 23.08% 23.06% 22.83% Mohawk Valley 17.18% 17.46% 17.52% New York City 22.16% 21.75% 21.15% North Country 16.07% 16.34% 16.58% Southern Tier 15.58% 15.64% 15.57% Western New York 21.31% 22.13% 22.56% Statewide 22.36% 22.15% 21.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, January 6, 2022 Friday, January 7, 2022 Saturday, January 8, 2022 Bronx 26.65% 25.94% 24.77% Kings 20.69% 20.36% 19.76% New York 17.75% 17.24% 16.58% Queens 24.28% 24.15% 23.89% Richmond 23.98% 23.43% 22.93%

As of Saturday, January 8, 79,777 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,136,604. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 46,933 671 Allegany 7,368 48 Broome 37,225 521 Cattaraugus 12,346 104 Cayuga 12,804 177 Chautauqua 19,262 244 Chemung 16,813 293 Chenango 7,408 95 Clinton 11,401 223 Columbia 7,856 143 Cortland 8,160 148 Delaware 6,184 104 Dutchess 53,157 942 Erie 171,021 2,491 Essex 4,230 61 Franklin 7,097 87 Fulton 9,848 109 Genesee 11,207 140 Greene 6,894 89 Hamilton 708 4 Herkimer 11,146 93 Jefferson 14,816 230 Lewis 5,127 60 Livingston 9,328 106 Madison 10,111 135 Monroe 127,632 1,705 Montgomery 9,380 156 Nassau 350,265 6,668 Niagara 39,167 550 NYC 1,913,777 42,641 Oneida 43,463 501 Onondaga 83,866 1,779 Ontario 15,707 224 Orange 89,570 1,680 Orleans 7,056 78 Oswego 19,323 275 Otsego 7,510 159 Putnam 20,016 323 Rensselaer 24,329 414 Rockland 78,478 1,129 Saratoga 35,955 655 Schenectady 25,976 520 Schoharie 3,812 76 Schuyler 2,681 51 Seneca 4,393 59 St. Lawrence 16,330 194 Steuben 15,779 157 Suffolk 373,459 6,796 Sullivan 14,756 315 Tioga 8,500 130 Tompkins 13,387 290 Ulster 25,225 408 Warren 10,523 163 Washington 9,363 122 Wayne 13,556 170 Westchester 215,425 3,938 Wyoming 6,885 99 Yates 2,610 34

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 360 272 76% 88 24% Central New York 248 187 75% 61 25% Finger Lakes 649 411 63% 238 37% Long Island 2,067 1,311 63% 756 37% Mid-Hudson 1,309 878 67% 431 33% Mohawk Valley 133 84 63% 49 37% New York City 6,122 3,099 51% 3,023 49% North Country 82 61 74% 21 26% Southern Tier 205 122 60% 83 40% Western New York 572 406 71% 166 29% Statewide 11,747 6,831 58% 4,916 42%

As of Saturday, January 8, 138 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 49,485. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 8 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Cayuga 1 Columbia 1 Delaware 2 Erie 6 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Herkimer 2 Kings 20 Manhattan 12 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Nassau 11 Niagara 2 Onondaga 2 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Oswego 2 Putnam 2 Queens 17 Rensselaer 2 Richmond 2 Rockland 2 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 2 Suffolk 13 Sullivan 2 Warren 2 Wayne 1 Westchester 12 Wyoming 1

As of Saturday, January 8, 17,735 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,389 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 946,289 604 Central New York 632,631 585 Finger Lakes 843,822 1,020 Long Island 2,107,762 1,029 Mid-Hudson 1,649,306 988 Mohawk Valley 318,578 169 New York City 7,727,013 12,034 North Country 296,010 214 Southern Tier 429,655 322 Western New York 931,220 770 Statewide 15,882,286 17,735

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 861,894 612 Central New York 584,148 398 Finger Lakes 778,459 846 Long Island 1,858,414 1,552 Mid-Hudson 1,436,881 1,418 Mohawk Valley 294,663 111 New York City 6,749,783 10,257 North Country 267,061 216 Southern Tier 392,105 160 Western New York 849,809 819 Statewide 14,073,217 16,389

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 382,155 2,666 22,552 Central New York 242,343 2,206 15,779 Finger Lakes 388,194 2,725 25,082 Long Island 741,586 5,559 55,549 Mid-Hudson 599,146 3,959 42,327 Mohawk Valley 132,167 678 7,745 New York City 1,857,436 19,589 124,846 North Country 113,074 576 7,276 Southern Tier 178,104 2,033 12,094 Western New York 426,940 2,403 23,365 Statewide 5,061,145 42,394 336,615

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.