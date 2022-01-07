New York State COVID update on Friday, January 7

NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY/NEWS10) -Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Friday, January 2. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

“My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters, and masks more widely available to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic and protect our loved ones.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 377,160

Total Positive – 82,094

Percent Positive – 21.77%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.36%

Patient Hospitalization – 11,548 (+364)

Patients Newly Admitted – 2,058

Patients in ICU – 1449 (+45)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 704 (+9)

Total Discharges – 240,003 (+1,661)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 155

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,185



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,859



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 34,189,723

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 106,978

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 538,240

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Capital Region 171.19 189.67 199.43 Central New York 203.56 217.66 239.91 Finger Lakes 145.10 158.94 172.37 Long Island 416.72 423.40 411.38 Mid-Hudson 327.90 334.36 338.51 Mohawk Valley 145.09 158.31 172.65 New York City 468.22 471.91 473.86 North Country 109.08 124.22 136.39 Southern Tier 142.19 157.02 171.06 Western New York 201.70 207.50 223.67 Statewide 352.06 359.36 363.41

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Capital Region 18.04% 18.72% 18.94% Central New York 20.42% 20.70% 22.02% Finger Lakes 18.94% 19.44% 20.04% Long Island 26.36% 26.76% 26.58% Mid-Hudson 23.31% 23.10% 23.08% Mohawk Valley 16.21% 16.89% 17.18% New York City 22.51% 22.42% 22.16% North Country 15.02% 15.79% 16.07% Southern Tier 15.94% 15.70% 15.58% Western New York 20.05% 20.68% 21.31% Statewide 22.45% 22.48% 22.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Thursday, January 6, 2022 Bronx 27.82% 27.53% 26.65% Kings 21.23% 20.99% 20.69% New York 18.07% 17.85% 17.75% Queens 24.14% 24.32% 24.28% Richmond 24.10% 24.47% 23.98%

As of Thursday, January 6, 2,094 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,966,695. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 45,231 874 Allegany 7,268 54 Broome 36,196 577 Cattaraugus 12,076 115 Cayuga 12,434 215 Chautauqua 18,708 186 Chemung 16,251 302 Chenango 7,204 84 Clinton 10,889 249 Columbia 7,538 115 Cortland 7,836 107 Delaware 5,977 97 Dutchess 51,105 1,102 Erie 165,133 3,443 Essex 4,062 75 Franklin 6,882 92 Fulton 9,626 149 Genesee 10,896 180 Greene 6,696 115 Hamilton 692 12 Herkimer 10,893 131 Jefferson 14,355 273 Lewis 5,005 52 Livingston 9,077 145 Madison 9,815 114 Monroe 123,692 2,098 Montgomery 9,050 167 Nassau 336,980 6,110 Niagara 37,879 607 NYC 1,823,545 44,278 Oneida 42,274 559 Onondaga 80,188 2,084 Ontario 15,226 221 Orange 85,753 1,466 Orleans 6,865 75 Oswego 18,675 253 Otsego 7,161 115 Putnam 19,290 408 Rensselaer 23,354 502 Rockland 75,775 1,511 Saratoga 34,555 705 Schenectady 24,963 521 Schoharie 3,669 46 Schuyler 2,596 39 Seneca 4,254 43 St. Lawrence 15,966 176 Steuben 15,413 182 Suffolk 359,671 5,394 Sullivan 14,026 304 Tioga 8,231 135 Tompkins 12,813 282 Ulster 24,346 379 Warren 10,094 160 Washington 9,085 134 Wayne 13,186 188 Westchester 207,055 3,980 Wyoming 6,675 79 Yates 2,545 35

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 361 277 77% 84 23% Central New York 262 210 80% 52 20% Finger Lakes 603 401 67% 202 33% Long Island 2,060 1,273 62% 787 38% Mid-Hudson 1,231 793 64% 438 36% Mohawk Valley 133 88 66% 45 34% New York City 6,052 2,992 49% 3,060 51% North Country 95 64 67% 31 33% Southern Tier 214 131 61% 83 39% Western New York 537 391 73% 146 27% Statewide 11,548 6,620 57% 4,928 43%

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online.

On Friday, Data in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 94% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/24/21 and 1/6/22. This higher level than that reported Thursday reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories. It indicates that Omicron continues to circulate at an extremely high level across the state although there may be regional differences. These cannot be measured with statistical precision due to low sample numbers in the data from the last several days, which is a result of the inherent time lag from sample collection to testing, sequencing, and data upload.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentages for the Omicron variant reported by CDC.

As of Thursday, January 6, 155 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,185. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 11 Broome 1 Chemung 1 Chenango 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 8 Fulton 1 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 19 Lewis 1 Livingston 1 Manhattan 11 Monroe 6 Montgomery 1 Nassau 15 Niagara 5 Onondaga 4 Orange 6 Queens 22 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 6 Rockland 1 Saratoga 2 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 13 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 8

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

As of Thursday, January 7, 20,560 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,559 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 944,175 650 860,118 873 Central New York 631,513 439 583,209 467 Finger Lakes 841,647 718 776,548 1,068 Long Island 2,103,327 2,403 1,854,762 2,080 Mid-Hudson 1,645,930 1,999 1,433,695 1,950 Mohawk Valley 318,120 216 294,284 304 New York City 7,702,739 12,837 6,731,134 8,339 North Country 295,531 163 266,608 241 Southern Tier 428,838 340 391,512 387 Western New York 929,316 795 847,864 850 Statewide 15,841,136 20,560 14,039,734 16,559

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 375,079 4,070 18,345 Central New York 237,503 2,920 12,778 Finger Lakes 380,375 4,474 19,777 Long Island 726,962 9,552 47,336 Mid-Hudson 587,978 7,686 35,883 Mohawk Valley 129,942 1,622 6,414 New York City 1,815,409 22,304 124,290 North Country 111,226 1,714 5,988 Southern Tier 173,725 1,858 8,890 Western New York 419,839 3,966 19,201 Statewide 4,958,038 60,166 298,902

