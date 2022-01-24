New York State COVID-19 update, January 24

COVID-19
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.    

“Our hard work to bring down the numbers during the winter surge is paying off, but we are not through this yet,” said Governor Hochul. “Let’s keep using the tools – the vaccine, booster, and masks – that will help slow the spread of this virus, protect our families, and keep our schools and businesses open.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 143,388
  • Total Positive – 12,259
  • Percent Positive – 8.55%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 10.00%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 9,798 (-49)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 927
  • Patients in ICU – 1479 (+22)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 838 (-7)
  • Total Discharges – 265,172 (+904)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 133
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,987

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.     

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,872  

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.     

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,507,187
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,547
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 473,583
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.6%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.7%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.2%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.8%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.4%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.0%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.6%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

RegionFriday, January 21, 2022Saturday, January 22, 2022Sunday, January 23, 2022
Capital Region144.12130.92123.69
Central New York178.55165.08156.61
Finger Lakes119.99107.86103.97
Long Island125.54108.5199.89
Mid-Hudson136.89112.10103.88
Mohawk Valley147.74138.74132.35
New York City176.42142.42127.49
North Country145.49139.36134.31
Southern Tier135.70124.21120.82
Western New York137.87128.28119.66
Statewide153.73130.28119.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFriday, January 21, 2022Saturday, January 22, 2022Sunday, January 23, 2022
Capital Region14.06%13.68%13.21%
Central New York17.72%17.27%16.84%
Finger Lakes15.44%14.71%14.38%
Long Island13.19%12.27%11.67%
Mid-Hudson11.70%10.60%10.17%
Mohawk Valley13.30%13.42%13.04%
New York City9.60%8.56%8.01%
North Country16.46%16.03%15.50%
Southern Tier11.87%11.35%10.68%
Western New York16.90%16.22%15.97%
Statewide11.36%10.50%10.00%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHFriday, January 21, 2022Saturday, January 22, 2022Sunday, January 23, 2022
Bronx9.63%8.12%7.35%
Kings9.07%8.05%7.52%
New York8.34%7.63%7.29%
Queens11.32%10.25%9.61%
Richmond10.41%9.38%8.89%

Yesterday, 12,259 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,697,818. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany54,213165
Allegany8,07425
Broome41,323115
Cattaraugus13,97565
Cayuga14,53556
Chautauqua21,76094
Chemung19,52667
Chenango8,32843
Clinton13,96887
Columbia9,09718
Cortland9,41936
Delaware6,95526
Dutchess60,300215
Erie194,842709
Essex4,88917
Franklin8,10043
Fulton11,21040
Genesee12,81142
Greene7,91119
Hamilton7744
Herkimer12,53234
Jefferson17,68599
Lewis5,69513
Livingston10,67649
Madison11,56068
Monroe142,401450
Montgomery10,72451
Nassau386,031806
Niagara44,689187
NYC2,198,4405,032
Oneida48,687136
Onondaga98,669400
Ontario17,97979
Orange101,198247
Orleans8,02428
Oswego22,40982
Otsego8,75441
Putnam22,44774
Rensselaer28,468111
Rockland88,325165
Saratoga41,787217
Schenectady30,20779
Schoharie4,47916
Schuyler3,1079
Seneca5,21224
St. Lawrence18,33471
Steuben17,84082
Suffolk409,795788
Sullivan17,17247
Tioga9,64132
Tompkins15,62983
Ulster28,933119
Warren12,19152
Washington10,85640
Wayne15,59086
Westchester238,825430
Wyoming7,78316
Yates3,03430
   

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region40528770.9%11829.1%
Central New York27319671.8%7728.2%
Finger Lakes74140054.0%34146.0%
Long Island1,62692957.1%69742.9%
Mid-Hudson1,02864462.6%38437.4%
Mohawk Valley16511469.1%5130.9%
New York City4,6512,36550.8%2,28649.2%
North Country1055249.5%5350.5%
Southern Tier21012057.1%9042.9%
Western New York59435459.6%24040.4%
Statewide9,7985,46155.7%4,33744.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 133 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,987. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx6
Chautauqua2
Chemung3
Cortland1
Dutchess3
Erie10
Greene1
Kings20
Livingston1
Monroe7
Nassau13
New York5
Niagara4
Oneida4
Onondaga4
Orange1
Orleans1
Queens18
Richmond2
Rockland3
Saratoga1
Steuben2
Suffolk9
Sullivan1
Ulster2
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester4

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 6,114 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,640 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region955,281200869,644299
Central New York638,412173588,322122
Finger Lakes852,731236785,773166
Long Island2,140,566-521,885,047826
Mid-Hudson1,673,5354951,456,917705
Mohawk Valley321,45891297,03988
New York City7,855,3384,4066,884,5555,031
North Country299,00590269,21126
Southern Tier434,433105395,68096
Western New York942,730370859,629281
Statewide16,113,4896,11414,291,8177,640
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7 days   
Capital Region420,6961,16313,922   
Central New York272,82188013,027   
Finger Lakes430,7431,28316,942   
Long Island852,5533,96748,645   
Mid-Hudson679,3902,75932,639   
Mohawk Valley146,1295645,739   
New York City2,101,3289,94698,959   
North Country127,3833035,719   
Southern Tier197,8294427,732   
Western New York469,5761,72416,568   
Statewide5,698,44823,031259,892   
       

The COVID-19VaccineTracker Dashboardis available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES