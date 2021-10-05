New York State COVID-19 update for October 5

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 142,635

Total Positive – 3,877

Percent Positive – 2.72%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.34%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,231 (+23)

Patients Newly Admitted – 246

Patients in ICU – 519 (-10)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 288 (-12)

Total Discharges – 201,994 (+187)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 38

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,703

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,978

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 25,567,201

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,455

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 454,265

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, October 2, 2021 Sunday, October 3, 2021 Monday, October 4, 2021 Capital Region 3.69% 3.61% 3.56% Central New York 5.19% 4.98% 4.86% Finger Lakes 4.39% 4.24% 4.17% Long Island 2.97% 2.92% 2.82% Mid-Hudson 2.34% 2.24% 2.20% Mohawk Valley 4.94% 4.80% 5.02% New York City 1.34% 1.32% 1.29% North Country 5.56% 5.47% 5.26% Southern Tier 3.30% 3.23% 3.24% Western New York 4.31% 4.11% 4.15% Statewide 2.44% 2.37% 2.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, October 2, 2021 Sunday, October 3, 2021 Monday, October 4, 2021 Bronx 1.31% 1.26% 1.16% Kings 1.49% 1.52% 1.51% New York 1.05% 1.07% 1.03% Queens 1.34% 1.28% 1.25% Richmond 1.69% 1.56% 1.54%

Yesterday, 3.877 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,428,245. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 29,475 66 Allegany 4,240 12 Broome 22,900 53 Cattaraugus 7,100 26 Cayuga 8,231 24 Chautauqua 11,725 47 Chemung 9,855 31 Chenango 4,377 9 Clinton 6,223 30 Columbia 4,837 9 Cortland 5,072 18 Delaware 3,292 19 Dutchess 34,591 34 Erie 102,188 195 Essex 2,107 8 Franklin 3,891 28 Fulton 5,798 31 Genesee 6,473 25 Greene 4,171 19 Hamilton 418 3 Herkimer 6,290 25 Jefferson 8,026 59 Lewis 3,385 13 Livingston 5,419 12 Madison 5,746 18 Monroe 80,758 184 Montgomery 5,414 26 Nassau 210,362 208 Niagara 22,968 54 NYC 1,072,215 1,153 Oneida 27,078 95 Onondaga 48,651 163 Ontario 8,910 25 Orange 55,828 99 Orleans 3,963 14 Oswego 10,486 48 Otsego 4,338 19 Putnam 12,119 16 Rensselaer 13,946 43 Rockland 51,883 103 Saratoga 19,214 49 Schenectady 15,826 32 Schoharie 2,185 3 Schuyler 1,387 11 Seneca 2,612 8 St. Lawrence 9,509 22 Steuben 9,195 50 Suffolk 233,362 354 Sullivan 8,083 18 Tioga 4,661 14 Tompkins 6,223 21 Ulster 16,782 29 Warren 5,023 56 Washington 4,241 26 Wayne 7,436 18 Westchester 142,200 89 Wyoming 4,097 12 Yates 1,460 1

Yesterday, 38 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,703. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 4 Cattaraugus 2 Chemung 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Franklin 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 3 Manhattan 3 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 Oneida 2 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Rockland 2 Saratoga 2 Suffolk 4 Warren 1 Westchester 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 13,800 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,336 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 752,007 494 691,798 461 Central New York 587,054 291 544,701 268 Finger Lakes 765,052 405 711,000 411 Long Island 1,884,753 2,078 1,669,226 2,028 Mid-Hudson 1,461,906 1,448 1,297,460 1,421 Mohawk Valley 293,740 193 271,986 270 New York City 6,688,254 8,027 5,933,508 9,512 North Country 272,656 200 246,417 220 Southern Tier 391,481 203 361,453 248 Western New York 838,773 461 767,004 497 Statewide 13,935,676 13,800 12,494,553 15,336

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.