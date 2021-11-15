New York State COVID-19 update for November 15

News

53,987 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours; 27 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 113,955
  • Total Positive – 4,572
  • Percent Positive – 4.01%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.30%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,963 (+48)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 234
  • Patients in ICU – 404 (+5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 211 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 211,578 (+188)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,037

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a Department of Health (DOH) data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,623

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 28,446,997
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 53,987
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 645,904
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, November 12, 2021Saturday, November 13, 2021Sunday, November 14, 2021
Capital Region5.43%5.56%5.62%
Central New York5.33%5.58%5.54%
Finger Lakes8.08%8.25%8.44%
Long Island3.03%3.12%3.33%
Mid-Hudson2.39%2.46%2.55%
Mohawk Valley6.42%6.87%6.76%
New York City1.32%1.33%1.38%
North Country6.45%6.50%6.54%
Southern Tier4.36%4.56%4.61%
Western New York7.70%8.04%8.19%
Statewide3.12%3.21%3.30%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCFriday, November 12, 2021Saturday, November 13, 2021Sunday, November 14, 2021
Bronx1.17%1.17%1.23%
Kings1.44%1.43%1.49%
New York1.08%1.09%1.12%
Queens1.41%1.45%1.50%
Richmond1.77%1.83%1.88%
    
    

Sunday, 4,572 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,607,472. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany32,87460
Allegany5,48822
Broome26,73884
Cattaraugus8,99332
Cayuga9,26323
Chautauqua13,64753
Chemung12,01030
Chenango5,14316
Clinton7,53730
Columbia5,32738
Cortland5,8347
Delaware4,01114
Dutchess36,88949
Erie115,744453
Essex2,77811
Franklin4,89621
Fulton7,24520
Genesee7,88831
Greene4,66511
Hamilton4871
Herkimer7,64818
Jefferson10,31530
Lewis3,91410
Livingston6,52046
Madison6,87825
Monroe91,609343
Montgomery6,68118
Nassau219,935322
Niagara26,35890
NYC1,112,9681,047
Oneida31,04390
Onondaga56,228135
Ontario10,66982
Orange59,95178
Orleans5,04922
Oswego13,08539
Otsego4,9896
Putnam12,82412
Rensselaer16,24046
Rockland54,46742
Saratoga22,44883
Schenectady18,14746
Schoharie2,4949
Schuyler1,7492
Seneca2,95019
St. Lawrence11,90323
Steuben11,44936
Suffolk247,466479
Sullivan9,02711
Tioga5,87815
Tompkins6,9783
Ulster18,15642
Warren6,46456
Washington5,69343
Wayne9,33944
Westchester145,817123
Wyoming4,84320
Yates1,84311

 Sunday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,037. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Allegany2
Bronx1
Cattaraugus3
Chautauqua1
Erie3
Genesee2
Kings1
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Putnam1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Suffolk2
Wayne1

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the state’s new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Sunday, 18,274 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,899 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region781,052991712,628223 
Central New York603,535608558,556130 
Finger Lakes797,558697736,000209 
Long Island1,979,2463,0201,759,656738 
Mid-Hudson1,532,3302,2341,352,311505 
Mohawk Valley303,769218281,44383 
New York City7,043,5028,9906,305,5351,526 
North Country281,720175254,20462 
Southern Tier407,768261372,747131 
Western New York875,2331,080800,105292 
Statewide14,605,71318,27413,133,1853,899 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

