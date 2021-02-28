New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s new COVID-19 numbers Sunday.

5,259 patients are hospitalized statewide, and that statewide positivity rate is at 2.77%, its lowest one-day average since November 21.

1,083 patients are in the ICU and 728 are intubated. Cuomo reported 90 COVID-19 deaths in the state Saturday.

“New Yorkers have shown dedication and determination throughout this crisis and it shows in the numbers,” Cuomo said.

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 273,720

Total Positive – 7,580

Percent Positive – 2.77%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.14%

Patient Hospitalization – 5,259 (-186)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -505

Patients Newly Admitted – 610

Hospital Counties – 52

Number ICU – 1,083 (-38)

Number ICU with Intubation – 728 (-25)

Total Discharges – 146,374 (+702)

Deaths – 90

Total Deaths – 38,497

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 125 0.01% 34% Central New York 59 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 195 0.02% 40% Long Island 896 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 538 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 75 0.02% 37% New York City 3,000 0.04% 31% North Country 71 0.02% 57% Southern Tier 104 0.02% 47% Western New York 196 0.01% 37% Statewide 5,259 0.03% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 190 20% Central New York 262 175 34% Finger Lakes 397 266 35% Long Island 856 657 22% Mid-Hudson 680 411 41% Mohawk Valley 97 71 32% New York City 2,624 2,036 23% North Country 61 26 45% Southern Tier 126 68 45% Western New York 543 310 40% Statewide 5,882 4,210 28%

Saturday, 273,720 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.77% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.86% 1.91% 1.97% Central New York 1.03% 1.00% 0.98% Finger Lakes 2.00% 1.92% 1.95% Long Island 4.08% 4.06% 3.99% Mid-Hudson 4.10% 4.25% 4.16% Mohawk Valley 1.82% 1.77% 1.80% New York City 4.20% 4.08% 3.98% North Country 2.81% 2.75% 2.65% Southern Tier 0.74% 0.75% 0.74% Western New York 1.93% 1.90% 1.89% Statewide 3.22% 3.18% 3.14%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 5.78% 5.56% 5.29% Brooklyn 4.72% 4.55% 4.30% Manhattan 2.88% 2.72% 2.67% Queens 4.80% 4.80% 4.42% Staten Island 4.62% 4.42% 4.16%

Of the 1,630,445 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,848 90 Allegany 2,900 8 Broome 14,842 107 Cattaraugus 4,411 24 Cayuga 5,367 14 Chautauqua 7,321 33 Chemung 6,437 9 Chenango 2,434 7 Clinton 3,586 28 Columbia 3,388 13 Cortland 3,161 13 Delaware 1,508 10 Dutchess 22,297 107 Erie 65,215 252 Essex 1,341 5 Franklin 2,074 18 Fulton 3,320 13 Genesee 4,406 11 Greene 2,638 7 Hamilton 284 2 Herkimer 4,554 9 Jefferson 4,784 20 Lewis 2,066 6 Livingston 3,546 15 Madison 3,844 11 Monroe 52,543 172 Montgomery 3,182 14 Nassau 148,110 638 Niagara 15,295 55 NYC 711,499 3,957 Oneida 19,721 49 Onondaga 32,410 98 Ontario 5,791 27 Orange 36,952 205 Orleans 2,447 3 Oswego 5,996 13 Otsego 2,350 19 Putnam 8,340 33 Rensselaer 9,013 48 Rockland 38,538 122 Saratoga 11,939 50 Schenectady 10,827 37 Schoharie 1,200 10 Schuyler 864 2 Seneca 1,610 9 St. Lawrence 5,514 33 Steuben 5,506 10 Suffolk 162,243 611 Sullivan 4,741 11 Tioga 2,804 5 Tompkins 3,452 11 Ulster 10,037 56 Warren 2,835 6 Washington 2,335 9 Wayne 4,464 13 Westchester 107,487 412 Wyoming 2,814 10 Yates 1,014 0

Saturday, 90 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,497. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: