New York State coronavirus update for December 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers can stop a shutdown. New Yorkers can save lives. It just depends on what we do and what we need to do is manage the hospitals, administer the vaccine and slow the spread,” Cuomo said. “While we have been working with hospital systems to expand capacity, the first of the vaccine arrived and New York’s goal is to have the best vaccine program in the U.S. It’s the most ambitious governmental operation that has been undertaken, period. We have been planning for the vaccine, now we’re implementing that plan and we’re ensuring New Yorkers can access the vaccine free of charge. New Yorkers always set the bar high and with what we went through in the spring, I want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to be the first state to kill this beast—so please, wear a mask, wash your hands and continue to socially distance.”
The major points from Tuesday’s coronavirus numbers, as reported by the governor on Wednesday, are below:
- Test Results Reported – 160,947
- New Cases – 9,998
- Percent Positive – 6.21 %
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,097 (+115)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 823
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,098 (+33)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 611 (+31)
- Total Discharges – 92,735 (+599)
- Deaths – 95
- Total Deaths – 28,100
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|Current COVID hospitalizations
|Hospitalizations % of population
|Seven-day average of hospital bed availability
|Capital Region
|306
|0.03%
|24%
|Central New York
|362
|0.05%
|26%
|Finger Lakes
|743
|0.06%
|26%
|Long Island
|1013
|0.04%
|21%
|Mid-Hudson
|722
|0.03%
|28%
|Mohawk Valley
|190
|0.04%
|27%
|New York City
|2000
|0.02%
|22%
|North Country
|57
|0.01%
|45%
|Southern Tier
|177
|0.03%
|40%
|Western New York
|527
|0.04%
|25%
|Statewide
|6097
|0.03%
|24%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU beds
|Occupied ICU beds
|Seven-day average of ICU bed availability
|Capital Region
|257
|179
|39%
|Central New York
|290
|189
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|398
|277
|38%
|Long Island
|826
|598
|29%
|Mid-Hudson
|725
|409
|46%
|Mohawk Valley
|132
|99
|24%
|New York City
|2410
|1646
|26%
|North Country
|75
|38
|52%
|Southern Tier
|127
|77
|34%
|Western New York
|516
|303
|44%
|Statewide
|5,756
|3,815
|33%
On Wednesday, 160,947 test results were reported to New York, and 6.21% were positive. Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Capital Region
|5.89%
|6.17%
|6.23%
|Central New York
|7.11%
|6.97%
|6.96%
|Finger Lakes
|8.09%
|8.17%
|8.21%
|Long Island
|5.70%
|5.67%
|5.85%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.15%
|6.15%
|6.16%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.08%
|8.13%
|8.11%
|New York City
|4.04%
|4.04%
|4.14%
|North Country
|4.12%
|4.08%
|4.39%
|Southern Tier
|2.65%
|2.23%
|2.31%
|Western New York
|6.92%
|7.05%
|6.70%
|Statewide
|5.17%
|5.12%
|5.21%
Of the 804,555 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total positives
|New Positives
|Albany
|8,405
|191
|Allegany
|1,451
|24
|Broome
|6,692
|91
|Cattaraugus
|1,868
|51
|Cayuga
|1,697
|68
|Chautauqua
|2,458
|35
|Chemung
|3,848
|45
|Chenango
|917
|25
|Clinton
|731
|19
|Columbia
|1,258
|14
|Cortland
|1,561
|22
|Delaware
|534
|9
|Dutchess
|9,642
|160
|Erie
|34,181
|388
|Essex
|402
|20
|Franklin
|485
|9
|Fulton
|921
|38
|Genesee
|1,721
|48
|Greene
|914
|20
|Hamilton
|73
|3
|Herkimer
|1,279
|41
|Jefferson
|1,121
|36
|Lewis
|603
|16
|Livingston
|1,206
|38
|Madison
|1,684
|63
|Monroe
|24,946
|653
|Montgomery
|857
|29
|Nassau
|72,904
|782
|Niagara
|6,258
|114
|NYC
|365,758
|3,531
|Oneida
|8,368
|197
|Onondaga
|16,054
|332
|Ontario
|2,203
|49
|Orange
|20,114
|222
|Orleans
|923
|19
|Oswego
|2,547
|60
|Otsego
|941
|26
|Putnam
|3,919
|50
|Rensselaer
|2,789
|77
|Rockland
|24,555
|221
|Saratoga
|3,716
|117
|Schenectady
|4,014
|90
|Schoharie
|378
|22
|Schuyler
|400
|5
|Seneca
|509
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1,409
|37
|Steuben
|2,531
|57
|Suffolk
|77,681
|1,056
|Sullivan
|2,510
|27
|Tioga
|1,407
|18
|Tompkins
|1,637
|24
|Ulster
|4,547
|62
|Warren
|775
|11
|Washington
|606
|9
|Wayne
|1,790
|47
|Westchester
|60,540
|549
|Wyoming
|939
|25
|Yates
|378
|3
Yesterday, 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,100. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|12
|Genesee
|2
|Kings
|3
|Madison
|4
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|7
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|12
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|5
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|3
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|2
|Schuyler
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|7
|Westchester
|6
|Yates
|1
