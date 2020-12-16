New York State coronavirus update for December 16

Statewide Positivity Rate is 6.21%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers can stop a shutdown. New Yorkers can save lives. It just depends on what we do and what we need to do is manage the hospitals, administer the vaccine and slow the spread,” Cuomo said. “While we have been working with hospital systems to expand capacity, the first of the vaccine arrived and New York’s goal is to have the best vaccine program in the U.S. It’s the most ambitious governmental operation that has been undertaken, period. We have been planning for the vaccine, now we’re implementing that plan and we’re ensuring New Yorkers can access the vaccine free of charge. New Yorkers always set the bar high and with what we went through in the spring, I want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to be the first state to kill this beast—so please, wear a mask, wash your hands and continue to socially distance.”

The major points from Tuesday’s coronavirus numbers, as reported by the governor on Wednesday, are below:

  • Test Results Reported – 160,947
  • New Cases – 9,998
  • Percent Positive – 6.21 %
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,097 (+115)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 823
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,098 (+33)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 611 (+31)
  • Total Discharges – 92,735 (+599)
  • Deaths – 95
  • Total Deaths – 28,100

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCurrent COVID hospitalizationsHospitalizations % of populationSeven-day average of hospital bed availability
Capital Region3060.03%24%
Central New York3620.05%26%
Finger Lakes7430.06%26%
Long Island10130.04%21%
Mid-Hudson7220.03%28%
Mohawk Valley1900.04%27%
New York City20000.02%22%
North Country570.01%45%
Southern Tier1770.03%40%
Western New York5270.04%25%
Statewide60970.03%24%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU bedsOccupied ICU bedsSeven-day average of ICU bed availability
Capital Region25717939%
Central New York29018933%
Finger Lakes39827738%
Long Island82659829%
Mid-Hudson72540946%
Mohawk Valley1329924%
New York City2410164626%
North Country753852%
Southern Tier1277734%
Western New York51630344%
Statewide5,7563,81533%

On Wednesday, 160,947 test results were reported to New York, and 6.21% were positive. Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSundayMondayTuesday
Capital Region5.89%6.17%6.23%
Central New York7.11%6.97%6.96%
Finger Lakes8.09%8.17%8.21%
Long Island5.70%5.67%5.85%
Mid-Hudson6.15%6.15%6.16%
Mohawk Valley8.08%8.13%8.11%
New York City4.04%4.04%4.14%
North Country4.12%4.08%4.39%
Southern Tier2.65%2.23%2.31%
Western New York6.92%7.05%6.70%
Statewide5.17%5.12%5.21%

Of the 804,555 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal positivesNew Positives
Albany8,405191
Allegany1,45124
Broome6,69291
Cattaraugus1,86851
Cayuga1,69768
Chautauqua2,45835
Chemung3,84845
Chenango91725
Clinton73119
Columbia1,25814
Cortland1,56122
Delaware5349
Dutchess9,642160
Erie34,181388
Essex40220
Franklin4859
Fulton92138
Genesee1,72148
Greene91420
Hamilton733
Herkimer1,27941
Jefferson1,12136
Lewis60316
Livingston1,20638
Madison1,68463
Monroe24,946653
Montgomery85729
Nassau72,904782
Niagara6,258114
NYC365,7583,531
Oneida8,368197
Onondaga16,054332
Ontario2,20349
Orange20,114222
Orleans92319
Oswego2,54760
Otsego94126
Putnam3,91950
Rensselaer2,78977
Rockland24,555221
Saratoga3,716117
Schenectady4,01490
Schoharie37822
Schuyler4005
Seneca5093
St. Lawrence1,40937
Steuben2,53157
Suffolk77,6811,056
Sullivan2,51027
Tioga1,40718
Tompkins1,63724
Ulster4,54762
Warren77511
Washington6069
Wayne1,79047
Westchester60,540549
Wyoming93925
Yates3783

Yesterday, 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,100. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Broome2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Columbia1
Cortland1
Dutchess1
Erie12
Genesee2
Kings3
Madison4
Manhattan3
Monroe7
Nassau2
Niagara3
Oneida4
Onondaga12
Ontario1
Orange1
Otsego1
Queens5
Rensselaer1
Richmond3
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady2
Schuyler1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk7
Westchester6
Yates1

