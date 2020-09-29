New York State Clinical Task Force members to review all federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed members of the clinical advisory task force to review COVDID-19 vaccines.

According to Governor Cuomo, members of the independent Clinical Advisory Task Force will be review both safety and efficacy of all federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

“We want to make sure we can tell New Yorkers the vaccine is safe and then we want to have a distribution plan, and we’re putting together our own group to determine that,” Governor Cuomo said. “Once the FDA says it’s safe, we’ll have a New York group of doctors and some of the best doctors around the world review what FDA did so I’ll be able to say to New Yorkers it is safe. There are polls that say half the American people wouldn’t take the vaccine right now because they don’t believe it’s safe. I want to be able to say to New Yorkers it is safe, take it, and I want to have the best distribution because ideally we want to be the first COVID-safe state in the nation.”

Those members appointed to the vaccine reviewing process are:

Charles M. Rice, Ph.D., The Rockefeller University

Scott M. Hammer, MD, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Sharon Nachman, MD, Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University

Kelvin Lee, MD, Roswell Park

Bruce Farber, MD, Northwell Health

Shawneequa Callier, MA, JD, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

