New York State burn ban to begin March 16

NEW YORK (NEWS10)– Spring is on the horizon but the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants you to hold off on burning that brush.

The statewide burn ban begins March 16 and ends May 14. According to the DEC, open burning of debris is historically the largest single cause of spring wildfires in the state. Leaf burning and garbage burning are always prohibited.

The DEC reminding you that if you want to make a campfire, you are allowed to do so with untreated wood or charcoal. Of course, keep everyone safe by extinguishing that campfire when you’re done, and never leave it unattended while enjoying the outdoors.

For more information, visit the DEC’s website here.