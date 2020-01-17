New York State awarded more than $214,000,000 in HUD grants

FILE – In this Monday, June 12, 2017 file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Carson, a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church, pushed back at the separation of church and state during his GOP presidential primary campaign in 2016, touting the nation’s “Judeo-Christian foundation” to one Iowa voter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) — New York State has been awarded $214,895,469 in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the agency announced Friday.

The HUD grants are to help support thousands of homeless assistance programs both locally and nationally. In total, HUD reportedly granted a total of $2.2 billion nationwide serving approximately 6,593 local programs on the forefront of this issue, helping individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

View a complete list of all the state and local homeless projects awarded funding

In New York State, HUD reports a $15,144,347 increase in funding compared to 2019.

“A safe, affordable place to call home is key when creating a path toward opportunity and self-sufficiency,” said Secretary Ben Carson in Ohio, where he made the funding announcement. “The grants awarded today help our partners on the ground to reduce homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors.”

HUD Continuum of Care grant funding helps to support those not living in habitable locations in shelter programs, or those at severe risk of becoming homeless.

“The nearly $215 million in grants being awarded today by the Trump Administration marks yet another year of record level of funding aimed at reducing homelessness in New York,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “HUD recognizes the importance of supporting New York’s local homeless assistance programs.”

In 2019, HUD reported an overall increase in homelessness of 2.7 percent from 2018. This increase was likely due to a combined decrease in homelessness, but a significant increase in unsheltered and chronic homelessness on the West Coast, specifically Oregon and California who offset the nation’s decreases.

HUD’s 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found:

567,715 people experienced homelessness on a single night in 2019, nearly an 11 percent decrease since 2010.

Families with children experiencing homeless decreased 5 percent from 2018 and more than 32 percent from 2010.

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness fell 2.1 percent since January 2018 and by 50 percent since 2010

