New York senators announce $73M in upstate funding for pandemic recovery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $73,034,187 of Community Development Block Grant funding for communities in New York that are rebuilding from the pandemic.
Check out the breakdown of funding by locality:
|Albany
|$1,082,082
|Amherst Town
|$1,159,433
|Auburn
|$267,435
|Binghamton
|$594,320
|Brookhaven Town
|$3,284,817
|Buffalo
|$3,179,604
|Cheektowaga Town
|$864,606
|Colonie Town
|$697,697
|Dunkirk
|$111,257
|Elmira
|$266,199
|Glen Falls
|$162,525
|Greece
|$705,583
|Hamburg Town
|$524,505
|Irondequoit
|$355,109
|Ithaca
|$367,837
|Jamestown
|$302,569
|Kingston
|$256,376
|Middletown
|$250,534
|Mount Vernon
|$737,432
|Newburgh
|$370,023
|New Rochelle
|$812,745
|Niagara Falls
|$774,234
|Poughkeepsie
|$473,819
|Rochester
|$2,371,177
|Rome
|$296,621
|Saratoga Springs
|$358,743
|Schenectady
|$619,061
|Syracuse
|$1,676,401
|Tonawanda Town
|$624,178
|Troy
|$577,015
|Union Town
|$477,421
|Utica
|$679,576
|Watertown City
|$280,910
|White Plains
|$652,850
|Yonkers
|$2,242,970
|Dutchess County
|$2,014,752
|Erie County
|$2,461,149
|Monroe County
|$2,705,056
|Onondaga County
|$2,423,643
|Orange County
|$1,945,203
|Rockland County
|$2,588,407
|Westchester County
|$3,289,202
|NY Nonentitlement
|$27,149,111
A statement from the senators accounting for the funds describes this as “the third tranche of Schumer-negotiated CARES Act supplemental funding.” Schumer says, “The Community Development Block Grant is a vital stream of investment that supports local economic growth, vital services to seniors and families, community revitalization, and affordable housing. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must not forget to invest in our future, and this funding does just that.”
The CDBG program funds will go directly to localities from the Department of Housing and Urban Development upon application. The money is meant to invest in local development, neighborhood revitalization efforts, transformative housing, and public infrastructure.
“This federal funding will help New Yorkers stay resilient during the pandemic and build on efforts to revitalize communities, create new jobs, and attract even more investments—all while helping ensure that housing can be accessible for all,” said Senator Gillibrand.
