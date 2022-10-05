New York’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 7.1% in September and state level media annual salary of $60,100.

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has released its National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for September 2022. The report claims that New York’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 7.1% in September and the state-level median annual salary was $60,100. This is behind the year-over-year median change in annual pay of 7.8% on the national level.

According to the report, Wyoming saw the highest September median year-over-year change in annual pay at 11.7%. West Virginia, Connecticut and Alabama all saw the lowest change at 6.5%.