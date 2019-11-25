New York second safest state for travel during Thanksgiving week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York has been rated the second safest state for car travel during Thanksgiving week by ASecureLife.com.

Using crash information gathered from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, National Safety Council and AAA from November 2013 to 2017, they determined the average fatality rate for each state.

N.Y.’s average was .43 and although ASecureLife.com acknowledges it’s not considered a state, Washington D.C. was rated the safest “state”for Thanksgiving week travel. It had an average fatality rate of .24. Rhode Island rounded out the top three safest with an average of .49. Average numbers were calculated per 100,000 fatal crashes.

The top 3 most dangerous states for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday week were Mississippi, North Dakota and Wyoming. Their average fatality rates were respectively 1.68, 1.54 and 1.47.

ASecureLife.com offers the following suggestions for safer Thanksgiving car travel.

Don’t go into a food coma – Not-so-fun fact: about 27% of U.S. drivers admitted to driving while drowsy at least once in the past 30 days. That means if you’ve had so much turkey you can barely keep your eyes open, you shouldn’t drive.

– Not-so-fun fact: about 27% of U.S. drivers admitted to driving while drowsy at least once in the past 30 days. That means if you’ve had so much turkey you can barely keep your eyes open, you shouldn’t drive. Take a break – We noticed that the more densely populated states have lower fatality rates. People are more likely to get distracted or doze off during long stretches of land. If you feel even remotely tired, it’s better to pull off for a quick nap than it is to take the risk to get to your destination sooner.

– We noticed that the more densely populated states have lower fatality rates. People are more likely to get distracted or doze off during long stretches of land. If you feel even remotely tired, it’s better to pull off for a quick nap than it is to take the risk to get to your destination sooner. Drive at the right time– The worst times to drive are 6 p.m. to 8:59 p.m., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So if you’re worried about missing dinner, pump the brakes and take your time. Or phone it in altogether. Your family wants you safe and well more than they want you to taste their deviled eggs.

The entire report can be viewed at ASecureLife.com.