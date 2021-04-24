New York resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccine, some Capital Region residents remain skeptical

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is still a lot of skepticism with the Johnson and Johnson shot after federal health officials voted to resume the shot.

After a 10-4 vote on Friday, CDC advisors lifted an 11-day pause on using the Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine shot. Health officials say its benefits outweigh the rare blood clot. Officials say the shot must come with clear warnings about the rare blood-clotting cases.

“The data has shown the vaccine’s known benefits far outweigh the potential and extremely rare risks, but we urge anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines to speak with their healthcare provider. We will continue to communicate regular updates and guidance from the federal government to providers and the general public about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and all vaccines on the market. Dr. Howard Zucker, NYS Health Commissioner

“I would because the FDA has monitored it and scientists have looked at it and say it’s safe, just a precaution they took it out the next couple of days,” says UAlbany student Ryan Brown.

Out of the 8 million people who received the one-and-done shot, 15 developed a rare unusual blood clot, all were women, most are under the age of 50. Health officials say the benefits outweigh the rare blood clot.

“I feel better now that you know what type of side effects you’re getting with Moderna, Pfizer, and the Johnson & Johnson it’s just better to be cautious. Everybody reacts differently,” says Amy Modesti from Cropseyville.

“The State of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately. The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal. I urge every New Yorker to take whichever one is available to them first. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put the long COVID nightmare behind us once and for all.” NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York counties can now distribute the J&J shot with a advisory on the blood clot risk. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy weighing in, he says “…This is a fight against COVID-19 and every approved vaccine is another weapon. each shot in an arm gets us closer to herd immunity.”

State officials are urging New Yorkers to get whichever vaccine is available to them, as quickly as possible.