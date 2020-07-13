New York releases 28-page document on reopening schools

by: WROC Staff

Socially distanced school desks in Belgium

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus lockdown regulations in Brussels, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Education released detailed guidance on the process of reopening schools Monday morning.

The 28-page document covers a range of topics, including:

  • Communication/Family & Community
  • Engagement
  • Health and Safety
  • Facilities
  • Child Nutrition
  • Transportation
  • Social Emotional Well-Being
  • School Schedules
  • Budget and Fiscal Matters
  • Attendance and Chronic Absenteeism
  • Technology and Connectivity
  • Teaching and Learning
  • Special Education
  • Bilingual Education and
  • World Languages
  • Staffing

School districts across New York must submit their specific reopening plans to the state government by the end of July. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the state would make a “universal decision” in the first week of August about the prospect of schools reopening for the fall.

However, according to the guidance, “New York is a large and diverse state – so there will be no ‘one size fits all’ model for reopening our schools.”

So, how will schools reopen, if at all?

“That is the million dollar question right now,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said last week. “If you could tell us what the virus is going to do for the next month-and-a-half, we’d be able to tell you how schools are going to reopen.”

Hochul said to expect social distancing and masks to be part of the guidelines.

“We also have to take into consideration the age of the children,” said Hochul. “I’m sure it won’t be difficult to get high school students to wear their masks. Preschool and kindergartners, that’s another story. We are sensitive to that.”

Take a look at the reopening guidance below:

468996757-NYSED-Reopening-Schools-7-13-20Download

