New York releases 28-page document on reopening schools

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus lockdown regulations in Brussels, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Education released detailed guidance on the process of reopening schools Monday morning.

The 28-page document covers a range of topics, including:

Communication/Family & Community

Engagement

Health and Safety

Facilities

Child Nutrition

Transportation

Social Emotional Well-Being

School Schedules

Budget and Fiscal Matters

Attendance and Chronic Absenteeism

Technology and Connectivity

Teaching and Learning

Special Education

Bilingual Education and

World Languages

Staffing

School districts across New York must submit their specific reopening plans to the state government by the end of July. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the state would make a “universal decision” in the first week of August about the prospect of schools reopening for the fall.

However, according to the guidance, “New York is a large and diverse state – so there will be no ‘one size fits all’ model for reopening our schools.”

So, how will schools reopen, if at all?

“That is the million dollar question right now,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said last week. “If you could tell us what the virus is going to do for the next month-and-a-half, we’d be able to tell you how schools are going to reopen.”

Hochul said to expect social distancing and masks to be part of the guidelines.

“We also have to take into consideration the age of the children,” said Hochul. “I’m sure it won’t be difficult to get high school students to wear their masks. Preschool and kindergartners, that’s another story. We are sensitive to that.”

Take a look at the reopening guidance below:

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES