New York rated 20th for worst roads in the U.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ConsumerAffairs says New York has the 20th worst roads in the country in a report released last week.

The report used a survey taken by more than a thousand American consumers to rank each state. In addition, ConsumerAffairs also looked at the number of motor vehicle fatalities per state, how much is spent on roads per mile by each state and the percentage of state capital that was used for the expansion of and repair to roads, according to their website.

Top 10 states with the worst roads

South Carolina Louisiana Hawaii Rhode Island Delware Oklahoma West Virginia Mississippi New Mexico Michigan

Top 10 states with the best roads