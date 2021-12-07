New York ranks 8th in GoFundMe’s most generous states

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – GoFundMe released its annual Giving Report which includes a list of the most generous states in America. New York is the number eight most generous state for supporting individuals, causes, and organizations this year. 

Some of the most notable fundraisers in New York this year were:

  • Let’s Help Kasson Get On His Feet
  • Let’s Fulfill Grandma’s Promise
  • Send Chinatown Love

In the report, the company states, “If 2020 was a year in crisis, 2021 was The Year of Gratitude. We saw this sentiment echoed throughout the GoFundMe community, with 15 million messages of thank you to and from the community and millions of donors who stepped up to help others every day. ”

The most generous states in America, based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Vermont
  3. Connecticut
  4. Washington
  5. Rhode Island
  6. New Jersey
  7. California
  8. New York
  9. New Hampshire
  10. Maine

