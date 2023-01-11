ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to QuoteWizard, around 41 million children have not received a coronavirus vaccine, and 39 million have not received a flu shot. The data, compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, indicate that flu vaccinations declined during the height of the pandemic, but now are returning closer to traditional averages.

While in some states, coronavirus vaccination rates among children can be as low as 30%, vaccination rates in the northeast are generally pretty high. New York ranks 15th for overall vaccinations, with 64% of children having received a coronavirus vaccine, and 46% receiving the flu vaccine. Rhode Island ranks first in overall vaccination rank, and Massachusetts takes first with a coronavirus vaccination rate of 82%.

The breakdown of coronavirus vaccinations by age group shows that 46% of children ages 5-12 in New York have received the vaccine. 82% of children ages 12-17 have been vaccinated. For the full list of rankings, click here.