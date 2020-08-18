CLASSROOM PROGRESS PEORT_WEB BANNER

New York ranked ninth-worst state for early education

by: Isabella Colello

NEW YORK (WWTI) — According to a recent WalletHub study, New York has been ranked ninth-worst for the quality of early education. The study compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 12 key metrics.

States were measured on the share of three and four-year-olds enrolled in early education, income requirements for state pre-K eligibility, reported spending per child enrolled, total state head start program spending per child enrolled, and monthly child care co-payment fees as a percent of family income.

Specific rankings for New York included:

  • No. 28: Income requirement for state prekindergarten eligibility
  • No. 21: Total reported spending per preschool child
  • No. 29: Share of school districts offering state prekindergarten program
  • No. 17: Prekindergarten program growth
  • No. 36: Change in state spending per preschool child enrolled (2017/2018 to 2018/2019)

The District of Columbia was top-ranked for early education, and Indiana was the lowest ranking state.

According to WalletHub, a study by the National Institute for Early Education Research showed that students enrolled in full-day prekindergarten programs perform better on math and literacy tests than those who attend a partial day. Those who attend prekindergarten programs have been shown to have less risk of future crime.

