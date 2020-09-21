New York ranked first nationwide for digital learning plans, 9th best state for teachers

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As the coronavirus pandemic has altered school systems across the world, educators are facing the impacts first-hand.

According to the study, 2020’s Best and Worst State for Teachers, education jobs remain one of the lowest-paying careers that require a bachelor’s degree. WalletHub examined educator expectations nationwide based on “teacher friendliest.”

The study compared the 50 states and District of Columbia based on 25 key indicators including teacher’s growth income, pupil-teacher ratio, teacher turnovers and statewide digital learning plans.

Findings determined that New York State was ranked 9th overall nationwide, scording 29th for opportunity and competition rank, and 2nd for academic and work environment rank

Detailed conclusions for Teacher-Friendliness of New York include:

1st for public-school spending per student

1st for existence of digital learning plan

5th for 10-year change in teacher salaries

7th for pupil-teacher ratio

9th statewide school reopening

10th average salary for teachers

12 for quality of school systems

Washington was ranked the best state overall for teachers, and New Hampshire was ranked worst.

