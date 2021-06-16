New York ranked 8th best state for working dads

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With Father’s Day fast approaching, a new report has determined which states are the best for working dads.

The personal finance website WalletHub has released the results of its 2021’s Best and Worst States for Working Dads study, after comparing the 50 states and District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of “friendliness” toward working dads.

The data sets in the study ranged from the average length of the work day for males, child-care costs and share of men in good or better health.

Many states on the East Coast of the United States ranked in the top ten. This included Massachusetts as the best state for working dads, and New York ranked as the eighth best. Nevada was determined to be the worst state for working dads.

Key findings determined New York to have the following, which resulted in its higher ranking:

Lowest unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18

Best day care quality

Fourth highest male life expectancy

Additional findings for New York included it having the 11th lowest average length of a work day for males and 15th lowest male uninsured rate. The State also ranked 25th for percent of physically active men, and 27th for child-care costs.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia are compared in the table below.

Overall Rank State Total Score Economic & Social Well-Being Work-Life Balance Child Care Health 1 Massachusetts 72.99 3 1 1 2 2 District of Columbia 68.06 2 3 6 10 3 Minnesota 63.51 1 17 2 1 4 New Jersey 63.21 6 10 5 16 5 Connecticut 62.79 4 12 7 4 6 Rhode Island 60.70 27 2 16 6 7 Vermont 59.63 28 7 4 9 8 New York 57.88 37 8 3 5 9 Wisconsin 57.36 10 13 15 15 10 North Dakota 56.82 9 20 10 12 11 Washington 55.44 23 4 32 13 12 Illinois 55.36 15 19 11 22 13 Hawaii 54.25 45 5 17 3 14 Maryland 54.01 12 28 14 14 15 New Hampshire 54.00 5 49 8 17 16 Iowa 53.85 11 18 25 8 17 Virginia 53.69 7 40 9 20 18 Nebraska 48.87 14 39 29 18 19 Delaware 48.67 24 36 13 24 20 Maine 48.47 35 11 27 33 21 Kansas 48.23 18 23 31 28 22 Missouri 48.22 16 26 23 40 23 Ohio 47.93 8 27 37 35 24 Pennsylvania 47.67 13 37 34 25 25 Montana 46.87 36 16 22 23 26 South Dakota 46.85 19 48 20 21 27 Colorado 46.77 21 38 24 11 28 Indiana 46.66 22 35 18 38 29 Michigan 46.03 17 32 36 29 30 Utah 46.01 25 29 28 19 31 Kentucky 45.24 31 22 19 44 32 Tennessee 44.36 26 42 12 45 33 Wyoming 44.18 20 47 21 34 34 Oregon 44.10 48 9 38 27 35 California 41.48 50 6 50 7 36 Alaska 40.77 38 15 44 31 37 North Carolina 40.50 30 45 33 32 38 Texas 39.36 29 50 30 39 39 Florida 39.29 46 33 26 36 40 Georgia 37.31 33 51 35 41 41 Arizona 37.15 47 24 41 30 42 Arkansas 36.93 41 21 45 46 43 Oklahoma 35.44 40 31 40 49 44 Idaho 35.14 42 25 51 26 45 South Carolina 34.75 39 46 43 42 46 Alabama 34.44 34 44 46 47 47 West Virginia 33.60 44 34 42 50 48 Mississippi 33.58 43 41 39 51 49 Louisiana 32.94 32 43 49 48 50 New Mexico 32.19 51 14 47 43 51 Nevada 31.70 49 30 48 37 Table: WalletHub

Full findings from the study can be found on the WalletHub website. All statistics referred to families with children aged zero to 17 in which the father is present.