New York ranked 5th for energy efficiency nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been ranked one of the top energy efficient states nationwide.

A report released by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy recently compared all U.S. states and ranked them on their 2020 State Energy Efficiency scorecard. The report determined which states ranked the highest and how priorities shifted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ACEEE, COVID-19 slowed many state’s energy efficieny efforts, as many had set climate goals in previous years.

However, the recently released scorecard ranked New York as the fifth top energy efficient state in the United States. The scorecard surveyed efficiency in utilities, transportation, building policies, state-led initiatives and appliance standards and compared them to a national median score.

The scorecard ranked the states out of a score of 50, where New York scored 36.5.

Specific findings from the New York specific 2020 Energy Scorecard included the following.

ACEEE 2020 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard (photo: ACEEE)

The report also found that California ranked the top energy efficient state, Wyoming ranked the lowest energy efficient and Nevada ranked most improved. According to the ACEEE, all states have room for improvement.

ACEEE Executive Director Steven Nadel commented on the findings of the recent scorecard.

“A number of states see that they have to act aggressively now to cut carbon emissions, but others just aren’t acting urgently. We need to see more states follow the leaders here, and quickly. Aggressive state policies combatting climate change are absolutely necessary no matter what gets done in Washington,” said Steven Nadel. “In this pandemic and recession, policymakers can embrace efficiency efforts to help residents reduce their utility bills and to get more people back to work, all while cutting pollution.”

To read full findings from the report, visit the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy website.