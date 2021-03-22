New York ranked 3rd worst state for doctors

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been found to be one of the worst states for doctors compared to other states.

In 2020 many medical jobs were among the highest-paying in the nation. The recent report, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Doctors, conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub identified the “best states for those in the business of saving lives.”

The report compared the 50 states ad the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics with data sets ranging from the average annual wage, to hospitals per capita.

However New York was determined to be the third worst state for doctors in the country, with Rhode Island being the worst and Montana being the highest ranking.

Specific findings that contributed to New York’s low ranking are listed below:

Seventh lowest average annual wage of physicians

Second lowest hospitals per capita

Third lowest projected physicians per capita by 2028

Four-way tie with Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Alaska for lowest malpractice award payout amount per capita

Least expensive annual malpractice liability insurance

New York was also found to have the second most punitive state medical boards and ranked 28th for projected rate of population aged 65 and older by 2030.

Full rankings are listed in the chart below.

Overall Rank State Total Score Opportunity & Competition Medical Environment 1 Montana 69.63 24 4 2 Minnesota 67.07 20 9 3 Idaho 66.95 16 6 4 Wisconsin 66.47 15 12 5 Kansas 64.76 7 8 6 Tennessee 64.36 9 15 7 North Dakota 64.21 28 23 8 Nebraska 63.51 6 3 9 Mississippi 62.64 12 29 10 Iowa 62.45 4 32 11 Arizona 62.04 17 34 12 Alabama 61.75 1 28 13 Maine 60.88 41 1 14 South Dakota 59.56 11 50 15 Georgia 58.61 29 20 16 Utah 58.58 48 2 17 Oklahoma 58.51 2 26 18 Louisiana 58.29 19 30 19 Nevada 57.92 40 38 20 Kentucky 57.77 13 45 21 West Virginia 57.52 30 42 22 Indiana 56.88 3 17 23 Missouri 56.60 5 33 24 Texas 55.99 25 7 25 North Carolina 55.94 8 5 26 Wyoming 55.90 26 48 27 Washington 55.56 36 21 28 Colorado 55.33 38 14 29 Michigan 54.76 21 19 30 Florida 53.52 23 27 31 Pennsylvania 53.19 35 24 32 Arkansas 52.84 10 31 33 Ohio 52.66 14 35 34 South Carolina 52.35 18 44 35 Vermont 52.34 42 10 36 California 52.29 47 13 37 Virginia 51.92 37 18 38 New Mexico 51.67 34 40 39 Oregon 51.42 32 25 40 Illinois 50.50 27 51 41 Maryland 50.42 46 37 42 New Hampshire 50.36 22 43 43 Hawaii 48.07 44 39 44 Connecticut 47.37 49 22 45 Delaware 47.27 31 36 46 Massachusetts 45.68 50 16 47 New Jersey 44.91 43 41 48 District of Columbia 44.68 51 11 49 New York 44.38 45 47 50 Alaska 42.78 33 49 51 Rhode Island 39.73 39 46

To read more from the study, visit the WalletHub website.