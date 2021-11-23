New York ranked 2nd in the U.S. against distracted driving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The chances of getting into a car accident increase this week as more than 48 million Americans are expected to be traveling on the road this Thanksgiving. But, New Yorkers can feel a little safer driving because WhistleOut.com ranked New York as the 2nd best state against distracted driving in 2021.

WhistleOut.com ranked the best and worst states for distracted driving

The WhistleOut.com report ranks all 50 states based on distracted driving rates and fatalities.

They used the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) and Zendrive Distracted Driving nationwide surveys to rank each state.

