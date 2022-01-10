Massachusetts, New York, Vermont top ranking of best states to raise a family

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Finding a place to raise a family is dependent on many, sometimes complicated factors, sometimes including moving to a different state. Different states may offer career transitions, better schools, financial opportunities, and more. And across the U.S., Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia are considered the best states to raise a family in 2022.

That’s according to recent findings from personal finance website WalletHub’s 2022’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family report. The study, compares the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness, with data sets incorporating median annual family income, housing affordability, divorce figures, and unemployment rates.

The high rankings for local states were based on low infant mortality rates, high COVID vaccination rate among residents under 18, affordability, and opportunities for family fun, education, and child care. WalletHub also determined that Mississippi was the worst state to raise a family. All states in the Northeast ranked in the top half, with the following states rounding out the rest of the top ten: