New York offering ‘Ski for Free’ COVID vaccine incentive sweepstakes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the new ‘Ski for Free’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive sweepstakes for children ages 5 to 11 and booster shot recipients. Eligible New Yorkers will be able to enter a random drawing for free lift tickets to participating mountains.

“Our new ‘Ski for Free’ incentive for children and booster recipients allows New Yorkers to take full advantage of our state’s incredible mountains while protecting themselves and their loved ones from this pandemic,” said Hochul. “The vaccine is our best weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and we need to encourage every eligible New Yorker to get their shot, whether it be a first dose, second dose, or booster.”

Tickets awarded through the ‘Ski for Free’ sweepstakes can be used any time during the 2021-2022 winter season.

Participating mountains:

East region:

Whiteface

Gore

Belleayre

Windham

West

West region:

Holiday Valley

Bristol

Woods Valley

Greek Peak

For children ages 5 to 11, a total of 240 two-packs of tickets (one adult pass and one child pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. Children who received their first vaccine dose after November 3 are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian.

For booster recipients, a total of 120 single tickets (one adult pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. Those ages 18 and older who received their booster dose after November 3 are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Entries must be completed by the person who received the booster dose.

“Ski resorts in New York State are open and we’re excited to welcome guests for outdoor recreation and adventure at our mountains this winter. We’re fortunate to have many outdoor recreational opportunities in New York State and the ski areas appreciate working together with State Health Officials to promote healthy lifestyles,” said Olympic Regional Development Authority CEO Mike Pratt.

More information about the sweepstakes is available on the New York State website. Hochul said the sweepstakes’ start date will be announced in the coming days.