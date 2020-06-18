New York notifying mariners of Erie Canal work in Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga Counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Canal Corporation sent out an alert to mariners on Thursday, giving notice of a moveable dam installation at Erie Canal lock E-8 in Scotia. Fluctuating water levels around locks E-8 and E-9—in Rotterdam—can reportedly be dangerous near riverbanks during the installation.

This chart covers the affected areas:

There are no aids to navigation, markers determining position or safe course, installed on these levels of the Erie Canal.

On Wednesday, the Canal Corporation also announced an upcoming schedule for installing flashboards and debris guards at the Erie Canal’s Crescent and Vischer Ferry Dams, starting Monday. The Crescent Dam, lock E-6, is between Waterford and Colonie, and the Vischer Ferry Dam, lock E-7, is between Vischer Ferry and Niskayuna.

Monday, June 22: Water levels between locks E-7 and E-8 will be up to two feet lower than normal

Tuesday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 30: Morning water levels to drop and evening water levels to rise by about seven inches at Vischer Ferry Dam every day

Wednesday, July 1: Morning water levels at Vischer Ferry rise to normal levels for the navigation season; morning water levels between locks E-6 and E-7 will be up to two feet lower than normal, with evening levels at Crescent pond returning to normal

The New York Power Authority will oversee water drawdown to install the flashboards, planks that raise springtime water levels upstream of dams to help with navigation.

