New York non-profit urging lawmakers to limit Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York-based non-profit organization released statements on Friday urging State Legislature to limit executive emergency powers. Common Cause/NY, who focuses on democracy in the New York government, urged lawmakers to limit Governor Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers.

This was following the release of the “massive cover-up” regarding the state’s nursing-home death toll.

Common Cause/NY Executive Director Susan Lerner released the following statement.

Common Cause/NY has repeatedly urged the Legislature not to let the Governor manage the state solo. Todays’ revelations in the New York Post further reinforce that urgency and we implore lawmakers to restore the rightful balance of power in New York. Return us to democracy now.

Common Cause shared that in July 2020, it partnered with additional government groups to push the State Legislature to limit Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers. These powers were granted to the Governor at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.