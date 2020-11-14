New York moves to cashless tolling on the NYS Thruway

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At midnight, New York State will officially move to cashless tolling on the New York State Thruway. The new system will help the flow of traffic and safety.

Once a vehicle drives under one of the cashless gantries, the lights and cameras will capture each and every license plate. Motorists who don’t have an E-ZPass will eventually get a bill in the mail.

“The bill in the mail would come approximately 30 days later. The E-ZPass transaction will be posting as normal. People from out-of-state or infrequent customers, we’ll send the bill in Nebraska or Oklahoma or whatever state, we’re all set to do that,” says Eric Christensen, Deputy Director of Operations of the NYS Thruway Authority. Motorists could face penalties if they don’t pay the bill.

At the time cashless tolling goes live, cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment at toll booths and printed toll tickets will not be handed out. In-person interaction with the toll booth collectors will be a thing of the past. About 900 toll workers will be losing their jobs.

Terrie Fyvie is Toll Plaza Manager for the NYS Thruway Authority. Prior, she worked as a toll booth collector. All together, she has been working for the NYS Thruway Authority for 35 years and now she’s retiring. “It’s time. It’s moving forward, and we all knew this was coming,” says Fyvie. She says it’s a bittersweet feeling.

“I have been receiving phone calls and text messages pretty much all day with everybody going over different things that have happened in the toll booths. I am sad to see it end. We all knew this was coming, but now the reality has finally set in for most people,” says Fyvie.

Terrie works at the New York State Thruway Interchange/Exit 26 on I-90. She says her employees either have second jobs or they’re heading back to school. She mentioned many of the toll booth collectors have been preparing for this. Many of Terrie’s family members have worked for the NYS Thruway Authority. She also calls her coworkers family too.

Rates will remain the same during the new cashless system, however, they may increase come by January 1st, 2021. NYS Thruway Authority officials encourage motorists to join the E-ZPass program.

Once the cashless system is up and running, the next phase is to remove all the toll plazas. Officials say to drive with caution as construction crews will on out on the Thruway during the next coming weeks.