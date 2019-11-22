New York, Massachusetts included in massive salad recall

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The department says Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of salad products in 22 states, including New York and Massachusetts. The products were sold on Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. This includes salads sold at Walmart, Dominos, Aldi, and Target.

The Centers for Disease Control says E. coli often causes diarrhea and vomiting. To see the full list of products being recalled, click here.