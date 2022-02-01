New York mask mandate remains in effect as COVID positivity rates improve

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– When it comes to COVID positivity, New York State is seeing a 92 % drop in cases from January 7th’s peak.

New York State’s general mask mandate is set to expire on February 10th. Despite COVID cases going down across the state, Governor Hochul said she will continue to look at the numbers to determine if the mask mandate will be extended.

“Before any decision is made, I’m going to continue having conversations with the heads of hospitals and continue our conversations with school superintendents, as we have been, and other people who are affected by what we do and business leaders,” said Hochul.

On December 13th, Governor Hochul required the current mandate of masks to be worn in all indoor public places, unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement. So far, that has been extended twice. However, when it comes to the length of time students will be wearing masks in school, that remains to be seen.

“A judge in Nassau county named Thomas Rademaker issued a decision declaring the Governor had no authority that the State of New York had no authority whatsoever to order children to wear masks in public schools,” explained Assemblyman Charles Lavine, (D) District 13.

A stay is now in place, meaning kids still need to wear their masks in school until the appellate division issues a decision. Assemblyman Charles Lavine, who represents a portion of Nassau County, said he wasn’t surprised by the lawsuit, but does support the Governor’s mask mandate.

“My thoughts as a parent and as a grandparent is that I want our kids protected and that means masks,” stated Lavine.

However, other lawmakers are against the mandate. Republican Senator Jim Tedisco, released a statement saying in part,“…our conference has called for an end to the overreaching government mandates on our businesses and schools such as the mask mandate and a return to fact-based collaborative governing.”

The mask mandate could be extended again come February 10th.