New York man found guilty for attempted rapes in Berkshire County

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) – Andrew Gombar, 36, of Chatham has been found guilty of assault with intent to commit rape, assault and battery, kidnapping, and assault and battery with intent to commit rape.

Gombar was found to have attempted to rape a woman on January 7, 2018, outside of a store in Great Barrington. He waited for the victim outside and grabbed her as she was leaving but the victim was able to escape Gombar.

Gombar attempted to rape another woman on July 2, 2018, on a trail at Olivia’s Overlook in Lenox. He knocked the victim down and attempted to drag her into the woods. She was able to get away as well.

“We are grateful that these women were able to escape without further harm but it would have been only a matter of time before Mr. Gombar was successful in his attempts. This verdict protects women and girls from being preyed upon,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

Gombar will be sentenced at a later date.