NEW YORK (NEWS10) — If you’re an employer in New York State, odds are you’re not having a hard time finding help, at least compared to other states. According to a recent WalletHub report, New York employers have the smallest hiring struggle out of any state in the U.S., including Washington D.C. as well.

WalletHub looked at a number of factors, including job opening rates, from the latest month, and job openings rate over the last 12 months. They found that in New York State:

Job openings rate during the latest month: 5.00%

Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 5.78%

Overall rank: smallest hiring struggle in the country

According to their report, the labor force participation rate currently sits at 62.3%, one of the lowest rates in decades. The report also cites The Washington Post, who finds that labor force participation rate is having the slowest recovery of any recession since World War II. According to the report, the top five states, including Washington D.C., experiencing the most struggle when hiring are as follows:

Alaska Wyoming Montana Kentucky West Virginia

As for the states, including Washington D.C., experiencing the least amount of struggle with hiring, are as follows:

New York District of Columbia (Washington D.C.) Washington Kansas Michigan

When asked why employers have difficulties in filling employment positions, as part of the report, Dr. Steve Striffler, the Director of the Labor Resource Center, College of Liberal Arts, University of Massachusetts Boston had this to say:

“They aren’t meeting their employees’ needs, which in a tight labor market means it is hard to attract and keep workers. It isn’t simply that employers are not paying enough, though that is certainly part of it. What happened during the pandemic is that people had time on their hands to re-evaluate their work-life balance, career paths, and professional goals – and really began to prioritize the quality of their work environment. People became less tolerant of poor working conditions, low pay, and lack of flexibility – and found that they had other job opportunities and weren’t afraid to switch jobs. And some employers have been unwilling to keep up with the changing times.”