New York lawyer talks employer vaccine mandates

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Lawmakers, businesses, and other advocates in Vermont are joining the push for a federally funded program that would guarantee workers 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.

Democratic state Sen. Becca Balint says the paid-leave provisions in President Joe Biden's American Families Plan will give families much-needed stability and security. "We don't have a system for allowing people to be absolutely human in their relationships with their family members when you have a health crisis."