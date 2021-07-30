New York lawyer talks employer vaccine mandates

(WIVB) — Criminal defense attorney Barry Covert talked with NEWS10’s sister station about the legality of vaccination mandates. He’s a criminal defense attorney with Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria.
Covert spoke on if it’s legal for the federal government to require its employees to get vaccinated and if it’s legal for private business to require their workforce to get the vaccine.
