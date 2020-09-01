New York launches absentee ballot request portal

NEW YORK (WETM) — New York’s absentee ballot portal where voters can directly request an absentee ballot for the upcoming November 3 election is now available to voters, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“As the November election approaches, we know that many voters feel vulnerable in the midst of this pandemic,” Cuomo said. “In line with the sweeping reforms we have implemented to make it easier for New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote, today we launch the online portal through which every registered voter concerned about COVID-19 can obtain an absentee ballot. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and we want each and every voter to feel safe and secure in the exercise of voting.”

The governor acted by Executive Order to allow any voter concerned about risk or exposure to COVID during the ongoing pandemic to request an absentee ballot.

Qualifications to vote by absentee ballot

Absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City absent from the five boroughs, on Election Day Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to the risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19) Unable to appear because you are the primary caregiver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital Detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony

Due dates and deadlines

You must apply online, postmark, email, or fax a completed application or letter request for the General Election Absentee ballot no later than October 27, seven days before the election. You may apply in-person up to November 2, the day before the election. You may file an application at any time before the deadlines, but ballots will be mailed out starting around September 18.

The U.S. Postal Service says they cannot guarantee timely delivery of ballots if applied for under 15 days before the election.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES