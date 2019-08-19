New York is getting new license plates next year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced the state is getting new license plates.

The new plates will replace the aging Empire Blue and White plates and the Empire Gold plates next year.

Residents will be able to vote on their favorite design among five proposed designs.

Design 1

Design 2

Design 3

Design 4

Design 5

Voting runs from August 19 to September 2.

Note: the following poll will not register a vote with the New York Governor’s Office. You must vote here for it to be counted with the governor’s office.

Currently, over 3 million vehicles in New York State have aging plates that are 10-years-old or older.

The current $25 license plate replacement fee will be added to the cost of the vehicle owner’s registration renewal. Customers may also keep their current license plate number for an additional $20 fee.

Plate issuance begins for both original issuance and renewals on April 1, 2020.

The governor’s office says because of their age, many of them are damaged, oxidized and peeling, making it difficult or impossible to read the license plate number. Having a license plate that is legible reduces a motorist’s risk of being pulled over and cited for having an illegible license plate.

Click here to vote on your favorite license plate design.