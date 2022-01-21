New York home prices up in Dec., 2022 market to remain competitive

A sold sign sits in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The average price of a New York house sold in 2021 was $370K. It’s a 19.4% increase over 2020’s average price of $310K, said the New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR). They also said that there were 2.3 months of houses in inventory in December compared to 3.7 months in December 2020.

NYSAR said there were 30,654 homes for sale in New York last month and 44,071 last December. Newly listed houses were also down year over year by 12.3% from 9,005 in 2020 to 7,896 in 2021.

Nationwide the average price of a house in November was $481,700, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. based on Census data available house inventory nationwide was greater than in New York. In November there was 6.5 months of inventory.

The median sales price of homes in New York has grown since 2017. The table below shows median sales growth from 2017-2021.

Year Median sales price 2017 $245,000 2018 $262,500 2019 $278,000 2020 $310,000 2021 $370,000 Source: NYSAR

Year New listings in N.Y. 2017 198,084 2018 200,438 2019 206,835 2020 192,508 2021 192,214 Source: NYSAR

NYSAR said mortgage rates are at historic lows with a 30-year-fixed-rate mortage at 3.10% in December, up from 3.07% in November, according to Freddie Mac. However, NerdWallet shows mortgage rates are on the rise. On Jan. 21 it had gone up to 3.598% for a 30-year-fixed-rate mortgage.

The price for exisiting homes could go up another 2.9% and the market will remain competitive, according to Realtor.com’s 2022 housing forecast. Here’s what they had to say about home buying in 2022: