New York guidelines for out of state travel

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- COVID-19 cases have been spiking in New York and the nation. As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Governor Andrew Cuomo have been putting pressure on people to refrain from traveling, stay home, and limit the number of people at Thanksgiving gatherings this year.

Governor Cuomo said he expects the number of COVID-19 cases to increase between now and January as people get together for the holidays over the weekend. He tasked New Yorkers with paying attention to safety precautions including wearing a mask, social distancing, limiting gatherings, and washing hands.

“Between now and January, there will be increased social interaction, and the consequence, I believe, will be an increase in the rate of cases. The only question of how much and how fast is up to you. You can change what you do, and you can change how your community acts,” he said.

On Monday he said this Thanksgiving was not a “normal holiday” and again asked people to refrain from traveling. Instead of celebrating a traditional Thanksgiving, Governor Cuomo asked people to give thanks to frontline and essential workers.

The state has released guidelines for New Yorkers traveling out of state. Those who traveled to another state for less than 24 hours are required to fill out a traveler health form and get tested for COVID-19 four days after returning.

Those traveling to another state for more than 24 hours must get tested for COVID-19 within three days of returning. They must also quarantine for three days and be retested for the virus the fourth day after their return.

For travel less than 24 hours outside of N.Y.

For travel more than 24 hours outside of N.Y.