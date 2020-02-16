New York group advocating for ‘Traffic Crash Victims Bill of Rights’

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The group of New Yorkers is called “Families for Safe Streets” and they are hoping to get a “Traffic Crash Victims Bill of Rights,” similar to the Federal Crime Victims Bill of Rights.

Members say victims are often denied rights and compensation that are afforded to victims of other types of crimes.

They argue that crash victims often end up with a massive amount of medical debt and many times are left to look to crowdfunding campaigns for help.

If passed, the bill would also allow victims or their relatives to provide an impact statement to the DMV on whether the other driver should have their license suspended or revoked.

LATEST STORIES: