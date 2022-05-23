ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB/WWTI) — The rise in gas prices is not slowing down. New York’s average gas price is almost $5 per gallon, and it’s more than 30 cents higher than the national average.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, gas prices approached the threshold statewide as the Memorial Day holiday approaches. The average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $4.93, a 17-cent increase in a week. Across the U.S., the average price people are paying is $4.60 per gallon, which jumped up by 12 cents since last week.

As usual, diesel’s much costlier than gasoline. The average price across the U.S. is $5.55 while New York’s is $6.52.

One year ago, the national average was $3.04, while New York’s wasn’t far off at $3.07. Today, the price of oil is still above $110 per barrel. According to research by AAA, three-quarters of adult drivers said they would change their driving habits if gas reaches five dollars per gallon.

AAA said that tighter supply and increased demand is the reason behind higher gas prices. Due to this supply and demand dynamic and volatile crude prices, gas prices are likely to keep rising in the coming weeks.

Drivers should try to conserve fuel. AAA recommends mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip, and making sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage.